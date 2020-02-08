American dies of coronavirus in China; British infected in the French ski area

A 60-year-old American died of the new corona virus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the disease, U.S. officials said when millions of Chinese people came home after a New Year’s break, which was extended to try to curb the disease outbreak.

While the vast majority of cases have occurred in China, the virus has spread abroad to around two dozen countries, including five British nationals infected in a French ski resort.

The American died Thursday in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in central China’s Hubei province, a US embassy spokesman said in Beijing on Saturday.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family for their loss,” he told Reuters. “Out of respect for family privacy, we have no further comment.”

A Japanese man in his sixties who had pneumonia in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, also died from symptoms of the new corona virus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The rulers of the Chinese Communist Party sealed off cities, canceled flights and closed factories. This has affected the world’s second largest economy and has impacted China-dependent financial markets and businesses worldwide.

The number of fatalities in mainland China has risen to 722 on Saturday, according to the authorities, and is expected to exceed the 774 deaths that occurred worldwide in 2002-2003 during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak.

Most of the deaths in China occurred in and around Wuhan. All over mainland China, the number of cases on Saturday was 31,774.

According to official reports from Reuters, the virus has spread to 27 countries and regions and infected more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Both victims were Chinese nationals.

Health officials said five of the youngest patients were five British nationals living in the same chalet in a ski resort in Haute-Savoie in the Alps. They fear further infections in a stressful time in the ski season.

The five had stayed in the same ski chalet with a person who had been to Singapore. They were not in serious condition, officials said.

OPEN TESLA FACTORY

The statistics hide gripping stories of grief and frustration. Canadian mother Amelia Pan is at home, while her two-year-old daughter Cerena has a fever and is stranded in Hubei, where her father is infected with the virus.

“I’m just staying tuned,” Pan said in a Skype interview. “I have to stay strong so I can fight for my family.”

China’s economy will return to normal on Monday when millions return from the provinces to the big cities after the biggest holidays of the year. The vacation has been extended, but many jobs remain closed and many employees will continue to work from home.

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla in Shanghai will resume production on Monday, a government official said on Saturday.

Apple Inc. said it was working on reopening its Chinese corporate offices and call centers and was preparing to reopen retail stores there.

However, the Chinese authorities have blocked Apple supplier Foxconn’s plan to resume production on February 10 due to concerns about the spread of the virus, the Japanese Nikkei daily reported on Saturday.

The virus has struck a blow to China’s already slowing economy as Goldman Sachs lowered its first quarter GDP growth target from 5.6% to 4% and a deeper blow is possible.

“There will certainly be no return to normalcy next week,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, chief Chinese economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

DEATH OF THE TESTING DOCTOR

U.S. experts are waiting for approval to enter China after they appear on a list proposed by the World Health Organization, a U.S. embassy spokesman told Reuters.

“It’s hard to say how deadly this novel coronavirus infection is,” Professor Allen Cheng, an infectious disease expert at Monash University in Melbourne, told Reuters.

“While raw mortality appears to be around 2%, there are likely to be many infected people who have not yet been tested.”

News of Li Wenliang’s death on Friday, a doctor who was reprimanded by the police for raising the alarm about the new corona virus, sparked outrage on Chinese social media and evoked memories of how slow Beijing is from the world told the SARS outbreak.

A team of investigators who had been sent to Wuhan by the anti-corruption watchdog to investigate “issues raised by people related to Dr. Li” had arrived in the city, the state television broadcaster CCTV said.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for anyone arriving from the mainland or who has been there for the past 14 days.

The Pentagon downsized its delegation traveling to the Singapore air show and US defense companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co said they would not participate. Singapore has 33 coronavirus infections.

Another three people on a cruise ship off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases from the ship to 64, the Japanese Ministry of Health said.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on Friday prohibited “guests with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports regardless of when they were last there” from entering the company’s ships.

The WHO warned on Friday of “unnecessary, unhelpful profiling of people based on their ethnicity”.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.