ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Alaska had its hottest year ever, according to federal climate officials.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the US climate report said Alaska had an average temperature throughout the state of 32.2 degrees (0.11 Celsius). That was 6.2 degrees (4.4 Celsius) above the long-term average.

It also surpassed the previous record statewide average temperature of 31.9 (-0.06 centigrade) set in 2016, the agency said.

Four of the last six years in Alaska have been record warm years, NOAA said.

Ten cities had their hottest years ever, including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Utqiagvik, Kotzebue, King Salmon, Bethel, Northway, McGrath, Kodiak and Cold Bay.

Alaska set the record despite a December with temperatures closer to the average, NOAA said.

NOAA National Environmental Information Centers have prepared the annual summary. One of the other highlights was rainfall in other states. The contiguous 48 states experienced the second wettest year on record with 88.74 centimeters (34.78 inches), only 0.18 inches (4.6 millimeters) less than the total for the wettest year set in 1973.

