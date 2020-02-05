American citizen arrested by Border Patrol dies in custody

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas – According to a customs and border protection statement, a 32-year-old American citizen was arrested by border guard agents on Tuesday in custody in Texas.

Customs and border protection sent convention agencies a statement about the death of the man, which took place for nearly six hours after his arrest. The agency did not identify the man in his statement on Wednesday, but said that he was an American citizen and that he was arrested as a suspect in an “alien smuggling incident.”

According to the statement, the man was arrested around 3 p.m. Tuesday and taken to Brackettville, Texas station to be processed. The man “began to show signs of fear” and EMT certified agents gave the man first aid and called local emergency medical services when his health deteriorated, the statement said.

EMS arrived 40 minutes later and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead at 9:37 PM. local time.

The agency has not provided additional details about the incident.

The agency, which falls under the Ministry of Homeland Security, has previously had to deal with the supervision of the treatment of people in custody, especially after the death of children in custody.

The death of two young Guatemalans at the end of 2018 led to congress hearings and new DHS and CBP procedures. Jakelin Caal Maquin, 7, died of sepsis, a bacterial infection, in an El Paso hospital in December 2018 – two days after she and her father were detained. Weeks later, 8-year-old Felipe Gómez Alonzo died of flu complicated by sepsis while in custody and border custody.

The Ministry of Homeland Security Inspector General noted “no misconduct or misconduct” by immigration officials.

At the end of last year video also appeared of a sick Guatemalan boy who died in custody. The boy, identified by an American customs and border protection officer such as Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez, 16, died in a border patrol station in Weslaco, Texas, on May 20, days after he entered the US and was arrested by immigration officials, CBP said.

29.310513

-100.417856

.