LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Turmp have discussed the security of telecommunications networks while the UK is preparing to decide whether to allow Chinese technology giant Huawei to build aspects of its new high-speed mobile network.

The United States is forcing Britain and other allies to ban Huawei from making parts of its 5G network. The US government claims it would be a security risk – something that Huawei strongly denies.

The collaboration to ensure the safety of telecommunications networks was discussed Friday in a telephone conversation between the two leaders, the British government said in a statement amid reports that British officials had supported the company to play a role.

The National Security Council of Great Britain is expected to make its decision next week.

Huawei is the world’s largest manufacturer of switching equipment for telephone and internet companies. But it is faced with increasing control over US accusations that it could be forced by the Chinese government to provide access to consumer data on its networks.

US Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin and UK Treasury chief Sajid Javid are expected to discuss the matter this weekend. Mnuchin stops in the UK after the four-day World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.

