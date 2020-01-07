American braces for Iranian reaction: an attack by 'tit for tat'? | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The death of Soleimani, which has led to major protests, further nuclear development and new threats of violence, has given rise to the prospect of a broad and unpredictable conflict in the Middle East and to heighten tensions between Iran and the US.

The two nations have moved from one attack to the other since Trump started his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran shortly after taking office. He lifted the 2015 nuclear deal and again imposed crushing economic sanctions, both aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and deterring the kind of regional aggression led by Soleimani.

Two US officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions, said that focusing on Soleimani was not representative of a large-scale shift in US policy toward Iran, despite comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday that the US focused on the “real decision-makers of Iran” “Instead of the network of proxy allies. Trump has repeatedly stated that he is not looking for “regime change” in Iran, as insisted by some of his more ragged advisors.

Yet Trump’s strike against Soleimani, a respected figure in Iran whose death caused great anger and sorrow, was a risky decision that his Republican and Democratic predecessors chose not to deny that it would bring the US and Iran closer to a conflict.

US officials are also aware that Iran could try to strike a high-level US leader in a “tit-for-tat” movement, possibly a military commander.

An official said that some Iranian ships have spread, and although the intention is not immediately clear, they can move quickly to attack.

The US Army has improved the protection of its armed forces, particularly in Iraq. Officials said that some of the recently deployed soldiers of the 1st Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division had moved from Kuwait to Iraq to increase security for Americans there. The US military has stopped all training of Iraqi troops to focus on protecting the troops, officials said.

According to Monday, there was no generally distributed assignment or recommendation to improve the security of military installations worldwide. Instead, decisions were left to the commanders.

The US military’s concern about its vulnerability to the Iranian assault in the Persian Gulf region has increased since about May, when the government announced it received intelligence indications that Iran is planning attacks on US interests in Iraq and elsewhere in the region. The Pentagon was sending extra troops to the Gulf at that time and in July it worked out an arrangement with the government of Saudi Arabia to send American troops to a large base deep in the Saudi desert, in less obvious range of Iranian rockets.

The main hub for US military air operations throughout the Middle East is at al-Udeid airbase in Qatar – within easy reach of Iranian missiles. US forces are also stationed in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. The 5th navy fleet, operating throughout the region, is based in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Democrats at Capitol Hil in the US prepared largely symbolic resolutions under the War Powers Act to limit the president’s military actions against Iran. In a letter to House Democrats, speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Soleimani air raid “provocative and disproportionate” and said it had “endangered our soldiers, diplomats, and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.”

Congress, which has the only power to declare war, has complained that Trump did not announce his air strike in Baghdad in advance. Trump has met the 48-hour deadline required by the War Powers Act to notify Congress following the deadly drone attack. The document is classified and no public version has been released.

Senators will receive a briefing about the situation on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Pompeo, Esper, CIA director Gina Haspel and army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are expected to speak. The expectation is that Parliament will also be informed this week.

White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway, who spoke about “Fox & Friends” on Monday, rejected complaints from Democrats about notification as a “partisan action.”

Pelosi said the report “raises more questions than answers. This document raises serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran, “she said.

In comments to reporters Monday, Gen. Milley argues that the intelligence on which Trump based his decision to kill Soleimani required urgent action.

“I’m sticking with the intelligence that I saw,” he said, adding that details were not disclosed because they are classified. He said the information showed that Soleimani was planning for attacks and that the US would have been negligent in doing nothing. “It was imminent,” he said, “and it was very, very clear in size and scope. Does it say exactly who, what, when and where? No, but he intended, coordinated and synchronized important operations against American forces in the region, and it was imminent. “

Lolita C. Baldor, Robert Burns and Zeke Miller, The Associated Press