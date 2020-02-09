American becomes first non-Chinese death from corona virus

An American in the Chinese city of Wuhan died of the new corona virus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the disease, while a Japanese also died after showing symptoms of the virus.

While the vast majority of cases have occurred in China, the virus has spread abroad to around two dozen countries, including five British nationals infected in a French mountain resort.

The 60-year-old American died on Thursday in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in central China’s Hubei province, a US embassy spokesman said in Beijing on Saturday (local time). He did not go into detail about it.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the death toll in mainland China rose to 723 on Saturday. It is anticipated that the 774 deaths that occurred between 2002 and 2003 during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) worldwide were exceeded.

Every night in Wuhan, truck fleets mop the streets with disinfectants. Photo: Twitter

Most of the deaths in China occurred in and around Wuhan. Across mainland China, the number of cases was 34,598, the WHO said.

According to official reports from Reuters, the virus has spread to 27 countries and regions and infected more than 330 people.

Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Both victims were Chinese nationals.

Child infected among British citizens

Health officials said five of the youngest patients were five British nationals living in the same chalet in a ski village in Haute-Savoie in the French Alps.

The five, including a child, were in the same chalet with a person who had been to Singapore.

They were not in serious condition, officials said.

France issued a new travel advice for its citizens and said it would not recommend traveling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason.

Two schools in the area will be temporarily closed next week, regional health official Jean-Yves Grall said.

Italy asked the children from China to voluntarily stay away from school for two weeks.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for anyone arriving from the mainland or who has been there for the past 14 days.

Traffic in Beijing is scarce as people avoid unnecessary public exposure. Photo: AAP

Another three people on a cruise ship off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases from the ship to 64, the Japanese Ministry of Health said.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on Friday prohibited “guests with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports regardless of when they were last there” from entering the company’s ships.

WHO epidemiologist Mike Ryan said the number of new cases in Hubei has stabilized in the past four days, “which could reflect the impact of the control measures taken.”

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who triggered the coronavirus alarm, died of the disease.

News of Li Wenliang’s death on Friday, a doctor who was reprimanded by the police for raising the alarm about the new corona virus, sparked outrage on Chinese social media and evoked memories of how slow Beijing is from the world told the SARS outbreak.

The virus has affected China’s already slowing economy. Goldman Sachs lowered its first quarter GDP growth target from 5.6 percent to 4 percent and said a lower strike is possible.

“There will certainly be no return to normal next week,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, chief Chinese economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.