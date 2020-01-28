American and Chinese beef escalates as CDC pursues coronavirus vaccine

The United States is working on a vaccine for the new coronavirus infection 2019, but Chinese authorities have rejected repeated offers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help respond to an epidemic that has killed at least 106 people, said de senior federal health officials. Tuesday.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said the agency was developing a vaccine, which would enter a phase one trial within three months. Fauci pointed out that, even if testing started in the spring, it would likely take several months or more before authorities can deploy a potentially functional vaccine for patients.

Although the number of confirmed cases in the United States remained stable at five early Tuesday, Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said the agency had decided to expand its travel control efforts from five US airports to 20 In addition to cases in the United States. , confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, Macao, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, France, Canada, Vietnam and Nepal. No deaths from the virus have yet been reported outside of China.

Redfield said the risk to “the average American” was “extremely low,” although the number of known cases jumped about 60% overnight, from 2,835 confirmed cases Monday to 4,515 Tuesday. Most of these cases remain centered in Hubei Province, where the virus originated in the port city of Wuhan.

The CDC said the day before that a total of 110 “people under investigation” for the virus were being evaluated in 26 states, that 32 of these people had a negative result and that 73 were still under surveillance for a possible coronavirus infection. There have been no confirmed person-to-person transmissions in the United States, CDC officials said.

In the United States, confirmed cases include patients in Orange County, California; a man in his thirties in Washington State; a passenger who felt unwell after landing at Los Angeles International Airport; a woman in her sixties in Chicago; and a student at Arizona State University, said the CDC. All cases in the United States involve patients who had recently traveled from Wuhan.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Disease, said Tuesday that officials are still aggressively tracking contacts for each confirmed US case, which involves identifying anyone who may have been exposed to a patient for a long time and then monitor them. daily for symptoms.

“While the vast majority of Americans will not be exposed, some people will,” said Messonnier.

Alex Azar, secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, also said at Tuesday’s press conference that Chinese authorities had refused repeated offers to send CDC officials to help respond to the epidemic .

Although the number of deaths from China is alarming, the death rate could drop over time as we identify a broader set of cases, according to Azar, who also noted that President Trump was closely monitoring the evolution of the epidemic.

“Americans should know that this is a potentially very serious threat to public health, but at this point the Americans should not be worried about their own safety,” said Azar.

“We are still determining the actual rate of spread of this disease,” he added. “We are also learning the severity of the virus.”

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, the Democratic representative of the United States, Diana DeGette, chair of the surveillance and investigation committee of the House of Energy and Commerce, announced in a press release that the senior federal health officials will meet lawmakers Thursday morning at a closed meeting to discuss the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

“It is an extremely deadly virus that is spreading rapidly around the world,” said DeGette. “We need to know exactly what the administration is doing to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus here in the United States and what additional resources, if any, they need to protect public health.”

Chinese authorities have quarantined more than 35 million people in 12 cities, and Wuhan has been in detention since the end of last week.

Chinese Minister of Health Ma Xiaowei made the headlines on Sunday announcing that authorities in the country believed the virus could spread from person to person, even before an infected patient became infected. symptomatic. The claim appears to have been reinforced last week by a study published in The Lancet, but Messonnier said on Monday that the CDC had yet to see “no clear evidence of infectious patients before the onset of symptoms.” She said that, even without knowing exactly how easily the virus spreads, health officials in the United States “are very aggressive and careful in following close contacts” of those infected.

Redfield said on Tuesday that, although Chinese officials believed they had data on the spread of the virus before symptoms appeared, “we have not seen the data confirm this confusion.”

Fauci added: “We would really like to see the data.”

Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University and a specialist in the United States’ pandemic preparedness, told the Daily Beast on Monday that even experts were unsure what to do with the gap.

“There is still no rational and conclusive answer from the scientific community, so we have to fly by the seat of our pants,” said Redlener. “As a doctor, I would say that I’m not worried about this. But as a citizen, father and grandfather, I certainly do not want my family members to be in contact with someone who has been in direct contact with a victim. “

