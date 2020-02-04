American Airlines stops flights from Hong Kong, United will follow

NEW YORK – American Airlines said Tuesday that it has suspended flights to Hong Kong until February 20 due to weak demand, and United Airlines will do the same next weekend.

The interest in traveling to Hong Kong had already been weakened by months of anti-government protests in the city and has declined more recently as the corona virus outbreak spread in China.

On Tuesday, officials in Hong Kong reported the first death of the virus in the semi-autonomous region, increasing the fear of spreading the virus locally. China reported 425 deaths and more than 20,000 confirmed cases, a sharp increase compared to the figures from the day before.

United, American and Delta Air Lines all announced that they would suspend flights to mainland China shortly after the Foreign Ministry issued an opinion last week that Americans should not travel.

However, Americans continued to fly from Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth to Hong Kong and United kept flights from San Francisco. Delta had not served Hong Kong.

A few hours after the American’s announcement on Tuesday, United said it would also suspend Hong Kong flights from Saturday to February 20. It called the continuing drop in demand.

In another sign of fading interest in traveling to Hong Kong, Disney said Tuesday that presence and hotel stays in Hong Kong were declining due to “recent events.” The company did not work out further.

