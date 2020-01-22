KABUL – A drone attack by US forces earlier this month in West Afghanistan, apparently aimed at a splinter Taliban group, has also killed at least 10 civilians, including three women and three children, said an Afghan rights officer and a councilor wednesday.

According to the Afghan official, who is a member of the country’s Human Rights Commission, the strike took place in the western province of Herat, in the Shindanad district. Five other civilians, including two children, were injured, he said, on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

There were no immediate comments from the Afghan army or US troops. But Wakil Ahmad Karokhi, a member of the provincial council in Herat, said the January 8 strike also killed a commander of a Taliban splinter group, known as Mullah Nangyalia, along with 15 other militants.

The funeral of the commanders was held the following day in the Guzargah district of the provincial capital Herat and was attended by dozens of militants.

Karokhi criticized the strike as a “big mistake” and said the commander had been a useful buffer against the Taliban in Shindand District, fighting with his fighters against the insurgents “when no one else would do it” and the civilians from the area.

The Taliban today control nearly half of Afghanistan and continue to carry out almost daily attacks on Afghan and American troops, even though they are conducting peace talks with Washington and have given a US peace envoy a document setting out their offer for a temporary ceasefire. Afghanistan.

Dozens of Afghan civilians have also been killed in the crossfire and planted by roadside bombs by militants or in anti-Taliban operations undertaken by government forces assisted by US troops.

Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press