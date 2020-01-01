America Ferrera is pregnant with her second child

Loading...

America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams expect their second child together.

“Welcome Baby # 2 in 2020! 🥰 ”He captioned an Instagram photo of his belly on Tuesday night. "Happy new year from our wild and growing group."

It is not the first time that the 35-year-old "Superstore" actress announced that she was pregnant on New Year's Eve.

On December 31, 2017, Ferrera revealed that the couple, who married in 2011, were waiting for their son. Baby Sebastian was born in May.

Famous friends, including his former "Ugly Betty" co-star Judith Light, took comments to congratulate the actress.

"You are the sweetest family," Light said. "I all love you all in this New Year."

Her old friend and co-star of "The Brotherhood of Traveling Pants," Amber Tamblyn, wrote: "I can finally shout it from the rooftops! CONGRATULATIONS, MY LOVE! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

His "Superstore" colleagues also posted about the news.

“Very happy for you! I can't wait to meet another Superstore baby! ”Lauren Ash commented. Nico Santos added his feelings in emojis, "😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️"

