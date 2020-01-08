AMD's third shoe finally falls at CES 2020 - 7nm Zen-2 mobile CPUs

Loading...

AMD is finally bringing Zen 2 to the phone, with the first laptops available in the first quarter and more than 100 systems expected in 2020. AMD

Eight cores and 16 threads in an ultra-light laptop? Please register with us. AMD

Ryzen 4800u is an ultra-light mobile 15 W TDP CPU with eight cores, 16 threads and up to 4.2 GHz boost. Yeow. AMD

Neither single-threaded performance as a deadlock nor multi-threaded performance on the way to AMD is a surprise. However, we were very interested to see the GPU comparison. AMD

We speculated for a while about how Ice Lake would develop against Zen 2 Mobile. According to AMD, the team achieved a performance gain of 25-50%. AMD

According to AMD, the 4000 series is twice as energy efficient as the 3000 series. However, it should be noted that this happens under heavy load, measured in terms of the power per watt. AMD

AMD set the course this year with undeniable success for its 7 nm CPUs in the desktop area, in the high-end desktop area and in the server area. The only thing everyone was eagerly waiting for is the cell phone: while Intel only released limited quantities of high-performance 10 nm Ice Lake parts, AMD was silent about the cell phone. The best thing I could ever get out of my AMD people was sort of “we can’t talk about that yet”, with suspicious little yellow feathers floating out of their mouths but with no real details.

The last shoe fell yesterday at CES – Ryzen 4000 Mobile is here and brings AMD’s latest trademark for high core and thread counts as well as stunning low TDPs into the mobile arena. The flagship of the U-series, Ryzen 4800u, offers eight cores / 16 threads at only 15 W TDP, and although we haven’t given the word for it so far, except AMD Performance Labs, it seems the high-end Ice Lake i7 – to whip. 1065G7 in tests from Cinebench R20 to 3DMark to Adobe Premiere and much more across the board.

With ultralight form factors, performance is of course only half the battle – power consumption is different. It is not surprising that AMD recorded a massive increase in output per watt in the first two generations of the mobile Ryzen with an output of 15 W TDP. The bigger question – and one that can’t be answered quickly – is how well the Ryzen 4000 series systems will run at idle. Unfortunately, this is not a question that AMD can fully control itself.

In the mobile space, integration is critical to system performance – everything from motherboards to firmware to cooling is unique and proprietary to each final system build. When designing a new laptop, it is not enough to put a processor and part of the RAM on a reference board design and name it in one day.

This “inadequate integration problem” has plagued AMD laptops for years because OEMs do not do the same integration work for AMD builds as for Intel. The usual “wisdom” among buyers was that AMD notebook CPUs were just shit – but Microsoft has proven that this mindset requires one with the Ryzen-powered Surface 15 of 2019, which requires years of integration and attention to detail Creating a great mobile phone is wrong.

We won’t really know how well OEMs can and will handle Ryzen 4000 series CPUs until we have some testing systems on hand. However, we hope that, given the unprecedented performance of the new 7nm mobile models, OEMs are more excited and willing to develop first-class, well-designed AMD products than has been the case in the past.

Ryzen 7 4800H challenges Intel’s i7-9700K desktop gaming CPU

The 4800H has the same boost clock and thread count as the 4800U, but doubles the base clock and triples the TDP. AMD

I don’t know if anyone expected AMD to drop a laptop CPU that would beat the i7-9700K at Cinebench – but here we are. AMD

The 4800H also prevailed against the i7-9700K at 3Dmark Firestrike Physics. AMD

You might think that the Ryzen 7 4800u with its eight cores, 16 threads and Ice Lake i7-1065G7 Whippings is the primo Ryzen 4000 processor. If so, that’s a mistake – an understandable mistake, but still a mistake. The H-series equivalent to the 4800u offers the same number of threads and the same boost clock, but increases the idle clock from 1.2 GHz to 2.9 GHz and the TDP from 15 W to 45 W.

Intel’s latest fully-featured gaming CPU, the i7-9700K, was also significantly surpassed in the content creation and physics engine benchmarks, despite being a mobile form factor with less than half the TDP.

Despite all the differences between AMD and Intel’s current marketing strategies – Intel is heavily investing in AI software and hardware, and AMD is focusing on pure, genuine, energy-saving grunt performance – they are remarkably similar. Intel and AMD both seem to have focused intensely on driving the idea of ​​seriously creating content in ultra-light laptop form factors and positioning them as real alternatives to traditional desktop designs.

We’re still not 100% sure how that will work – no matter how often Jason Levine does a decent Photoshop transformation on stage or how many bar graphs we get from AMD, it seems unlikely that the user interface and peripherals Challenges associated with ultra-light laptops are great for creating content. But we will admit that advances in CPU design certainly make it seem more possible than it used to be.

The Radeon 5000 series extends its product range by the 1080p-focused 5600 XT

We already know and love the Radeon 5000 series. High performance, great prices, great drivers, and even great Linux support. The 5600 is just adding a new price point to the lineup. AMD

AMD successfully pushes the Radeon line to premium slots in PC and console gaming. AMD

If you play all games at 1080p, you don’t necessarily have to break the budget of a 5700XT – its $ 280 sibling should be more than enough. AMD

AMD also announced the Radeon 5600XT. This is a pretty weak tee compared to the launch of the Ryzen 4000 series – the 5600XT only offers a new price point in the existing Radeon 5000 product range for $ 280, with the focus being powerful enough for uncompromising AAA gaming To be 1080p.

We tested some price ranges for Radeon 5000 series cards and Geforce GTX cards, and we think it’s difficult not to love the Radeons. The image quality is fantastic, and when we run the incredibly demanding Unigine Transposition benchmark, we see less immersion-destroying artifacts on Radeon systems than on GTX systems. The Radeon line also offers far better Linux support than Nvidia cards. A screen break during Linux video playback and many other problems are a thing of the past when you pull out your Nvidia GPU and replace it with a Radeon.

With all that said – and we can already hear the groan from the peanut gallery – nobody seems to be building machine learning inferences or training platforms that support Radeon. The extremely popular Tensorflow platform specifically targets the CUDA architecture. Regardless of how much FPS your Radeon card achieves when playing compared to its nearest Intel counterpart, this is a bad choice if you want to do hard deep learning. Work on your system.

AMD also had a film that distinguished itself as the only manufacturer of premium performance CPUs and GPUs – which doesn’t look like a line that will last for a long time, as Intel also launched its first discrete GPU of the Xe series, the DG1, announced. It’s still very early to guess how powerful Intel’s new line of GPUs will be – either for traditional GPU tasks like gaming and content creation or for AI acceleration – but we’ve seen one Laptop with the discrete DG1 graphics from Intel Destiny did a good job 2, so it is also early to exclude Intel from the high-performance GPU game.

On the GPU front, it may be Nvidia that is feeling the pressure at this point as AMD participates in its gaming mentality and Intel appears to be determined to close the AI ​​acceleration gap.

3990x thread puller – if too much is just enough

The 64 cores and 128 threads of Threadripper 3990x are best described as “insane” – unless you have a workload that requires it. AMD

If you want to see an $ 4,000 AMD worth $ 20,000 for Intel’s ass, this is the slide for you. AMD

To no surprise, the 64-core / 128-thread 3990x is faster than the 32-core / 64-thread 3970x. AMD

AMD also announced the Threadripper 3990x. We had the opportunity to build and test a test system with the 3970x, and it was pretty crazy – although it clearly outperforms both Intel’s HEDT parts and the Xeon scalable parts for most workloads, the sheer number of threads meant the die 140mm fans on our NZXT octopus liquid cooler were in leaf blower mode every time the system was turned on, and significantly raised the temperature in the office where the workbench was under load.

Enlarge / There was a whole wall full of gigantic thread ripper systems like this Sycom. I caught one of the clerks fanning as he stared at one and asked another waiter, “Do these things make it hot here?”

Jim Salter

We haven’t seen any TDP values ​​for the Threadripper 3990x yet – but while we’re sure that it performs well per watt compared to normal systems, they have to be pretty entertaining.

If you actually need this kind of firepower, the 3990x will bring out a double Xeon Platinum 8280 rig that costs five times the CPU cost. AMD Performance Labs shows that a 3990x system renders a V-Ray scene 30% faster than a Dual 8280. It’s also not surprising that the 32-core / 64-thread 3990x thread ripper is much faster than the previous performance king. However, there may be some limitations in the overall architecture. The 64-core / 128-thread 3990x is about half as fast as its little sibling with 32-core / 64-thread – which was almost twice as fast as the 16-core / 32-thread 3950x.

Conclusions

There is no doubt that AMD is currently widespread in the market, whether you are looking for a gaming or general-purpose desktop CPU, a powerhouse for content creation or a server CPU, a laptop or even graphics AMD is a leader in performance ,

However, it’s not quite out of the woods on the laptop front. We only know how good the AMD Performance Labs Ryzen 4000 series is, but we’re inclined to take their claims at face value – after all, this didn’t work for the Ryzen 3000 series or the Epyc series benchmarks misled. and we feel it was clear how damaging it would be for your brand to become sketchy with preliminary numbers. What worries us more is the obligation of OEMs to build premium systems around them – if the OEMs don’t do the hard work to integrate the mobile Ryzen well with cooling, motherboard, peripherals and firmware designed for good collaboration and tested and the result will be sloppy laptops.

We like the fact that we are seeing Ryzen 4000 laptops from Asus, Lenovo, Acer and Dell already built at the show – along with AMD’s boast that we will see over 100 systems by the end of the year. Hopefully this is the end of a long, dark time for AMD’s mobile customers.

Finally, the question arises whether Intel will eventually develop a more “accompanying” strategy. While AMD focuses – very successfully – on building high-performance systems that target current markets at affordable prices, Intel invests in both hardware and software ecosystems that can ultimately change the market environment. We hope that the DLB instructions for accelerating machine learning will be implemented much longer in the AMD CPUs, and that some AI frameworks such as Tensorflow may also be ported to the Radeon GPUs.

