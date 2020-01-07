AMD's Ryzen 9 3990X 64-core CPU only costs $ 4,000, launches February 7

Loading...

Normally I don’t write ‘alone’ and ‘$ 4,000’ in the same sentence. Usually, especially in the CPU market, such prices are a contradiction in terms. At CES 2020, AMD announced that its upcoming 64-core CPU, the 3990X, will have a price tag of just $ 4,000.

To say that this undermines Intel would be an understatement. The top-end Intel HEDT CPU that you can buy, the Core i9-10980XE, is $ 1,000 and contains 18 cores. A 2S Intel system built around the Xeon Platinum 8280 would offer 56 cores but has a sticker price of $ 20,000 just for the CPUs. AMD not only undermines Intel; they practically give away their top-end CPU for comparison.

The 3990X has a 2.9 GHz boost, a 4.3 GHz max turbo and an unknown all-core turbo (expected in the low to medium 3GHz range). Scaling, at least in Cinebench, is not expected to move as well from the 32-core to 64-core mark, as shown below:

AMD’s claimed performance of ~ 25K is nearly 1.5x higher than the 3970X, but Cinebench has generally shown a stronger scaling than this. On the other hand, we have never tested the application on so many cores. It is possible that the bad scale is simply related to the application that does not tackle many cores properly. There would be a historical precedent for this; Cinebench R10 scaled worse than R15, which was updated to include better support for CPUs with a higher number of core counts. In other words, it is not clear whether we should handle a 1.5x scale reinforcement as typical for the platform, and supplier benchmarks are always best taken with a pinch of salt.

With only four RAM channels to feed 64 cores, the 3990X has more memory bandwidth than the Ryzen 9 3950X on the AMD desktop platform, but the 3950X proved to work well with two memory channels.

Chips will be sent on February 7, which is earlier than I expected. AMD recommends at least 64 GB of RAM for these chips, but 128 GB or 256 GB may be more suitable for relevant workloads depending on how you want to use it. The CPU supports DDR4-3200, but can be overclocked technically – although the way the IMC takes to handle so much RAM is an open question. However, DDR4-3600 may be possible, and that would give the CPU an additional 1.13x memory bandwidth. If the CPU does have bandwidth limitations, we should be able to test it by comparing the performance with the RAM clock compared to other CPUs in the Zen 2 family.

It is not clear if there is a Threadripper market for $ 4,000 CPUs outside of people who would just buy an Epyc to begin with. But as a halo product, the 3990X offers a key count that Intel currently cannot match remotely.

