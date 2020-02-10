AMD’s Radeon Instinct MI100 leaks, indicating a massive 8192-core GPU

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

In 2018, AMD launched the Vega-based MI50 and MI60 accelerators, which are based on the 7 nm process node from TSMC. Now there are rumors of a massive new chip in this family, in a relatively slim performance shell. “Arcturus” is a code name that has been in circulation for some time. It was mentioned for the first time by an AMD employee in late 2018, but it was never clear whether the GPU was based on Navi or Vega. So far, AMD has maintained a gap between its Vega products, which were developed for AI and the HPC market, and Navi, which was developed for games.

This rumor suggests that Arcturus is a Vega-derived GPU, although it appears the Vega refinement is also being used for the Radeon Mobile 4000 series. I will deal with the why after talking about the technical data. The @Komachi_Ensaka leak indicates a 32 GB HBM card with up to 8192 GPU cores, a boost clock of 1.33 GHz and a base clock of 1 GHz (same maximum RAM utilization as with the current Instinct- Family).

All this supposedly in only 200 W TDP.

Is it possible to pack this kind of performance into a data center GPU? The answer could be yes. Let’s look at some evidence.

First, we know that AMD has gotten much better at Vega timing. One of the surprising things about the Ryzen Mobile 4000 announcement was that the GPUs in these parts are clocked much higher than the old 12nm APUs – up to 1750 MHz on the Ryzen 7 4800U. It is possible that AMD’s latest Vega architectures at 7nm are more efficient than the original designs, even if the company is technically not set on a new node.

Second, we know that binning can bring significant improvements. The Radeon Nano was a 28nm card with better energy efficiency than the 16nm Polaris cards that AMD subsequently launched. AMD improved the Nano compared to the regular Fury X by slightly reducing the watch and getting the best cards. The power consumption of the CPU and GPU is not linear – usually the last hundred MHz costs a lot more in terms of power consumption per power gained. By resorting to an earlier sweet spot in the curve, AMD may be able to maximize the chip’s power efficiency.

I mean, damn it. I just released a review of the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, a CPU that doubles the 3970X core count and maintains operation in the same 280W power range by … slightly reducing the clock speed. So it is clear that we are not dealing with a crazy idea here. Nevertheless, a third of the lower power consumption corresponds approximately to the maximum to be expected from AMD. This is a very aggressive performance increase with no knot shift.

It would be nice to know which customers AMD sells these products to. According to Phoronix, Navi OpenCL support is still MIA on Linux at the end of December, and AMD needs to ensure compatibility with CUDA products through efforts such as ROCm. It’s not clear whether ROCm is actually used in projects – AMD is very quiet on this side of the business.

We suspect that Google has a lot to do with AMD’s decision to market the MI50 and MI60 product families, but a chip like the MI100 would clearly be designed with different goals. The memory bandwidth is uncertain. The chip could use the same memory bandwidth of 1 TB / s as the MI50 and MI60, or reach up to 1.2 TB / s with faster HBM2.

Arcturus is unlikely to ever enter the consumer market. AMD’s Big Navi is expected to meet the needs of these customers, while such a card is reserved for data centers or HPC.

