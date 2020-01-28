AMD releases TressFX 4.1 hair / fur rendering and simulation technology - Graphics - News

AMD’s TressFX hair and coat display and simulation technology has been updated to version 4.1. In addition to some new features and optimizations, an important change is that AMD TressFX 4.1 is more developer-friendly than ever, so we should see it being used in more upcoming games.

TressFX is designed to move the rendering of complex hair and fur materials to the GPU. Behind the scenes, AMD has optimized its physics simulation shaders. It is clearer that it has added new rendering functions (StrandUV and Hair Parameter Blending) and has implemented a new Level of Detail system. Develoeprs also welcomes the new documentation and tutorials, and an updated TressFX Exporter for Autodesk Maya.

All of the above are worthy improvements, but perhaps the most welcome change with AMD TressFX 4.1 is integration into development platforms. TressFX 4.1 includes the following:

TressFX / Unreal engine integration (patch under Epic Games Unreal GitHub repository) with multiple components, support for rendering and simulation material

TressFX / Cauldron implementation with source code (DirectX 12 and Vulkan)

Regarding UE4.22, AMD says that developers will see improved ease of use with multiple TressFX components, functions, and rendering and simulation materials. The work already carried out can be adjusted or expanded from this useful first step. In addition, the TressFX / Cauldron implementation shows developers how TressFX code “can be neatly placed in an existing code base,” says AMD.

As a reminder, TressFX requires a Radeon GCN-based GPU (HD 7000 series or newer), AMD Radeon RDNA-based GPU (5000 series or newer), or other DX11 / 12 discrete GPU with Shader Model 5 support, Windows 10 64-bit and Visual Studio 2017 or equivalent is recommended for developers.

Notable earlier TressFX infused games include Rise of the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. With this v4.1 update, the added UE4.22 integration and the next generation of consoles that are known to use Radeon RDNA images – we should use TressFX more widely.