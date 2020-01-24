AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT vs. Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

Then Baker / Digital Trends

AMD’s RX 5700 graphics cards are perhaps AMD’s most powerful GPUs at the moment, but they are meant to conquer the mid-market. Designed to compete directly with Nvidia’s RTX 2060 and 2070, the 5700 XT and 5700 are the reason we have seen RTX price cuts and the launch of Nvidia RTX Super graphics cards. But how can we compare the best of these cards from the beginning of 2020 with each other?

After reviewing both the 5700 XT and Nvidia RTX 2070 Super, we took both cards and placed them together to see what a place in your gaming installation is worth. What is the better card for 1440p gaming?

Performance

Although there are some physical and functional differences between these two cards, the most important factor in graphics performance is the most important factor. However, before we achieve our benchmark results, let’s review the specifications of these cards to see how well they perform.

Radeon RX 5700 XT

RTX 2070 Super

Processing node

7nm

12nm

Shader units

2,560 power processors

2,560 CUDA cores

Tensor cores

N / A

320

RT Cores

N / A

40

Basic clock

1.605 MHz

1.605 MHz

Boost clock

1.905 MHz

1,770 MHz

Memory

8 GB GDDR6

8 GB GDDR6

Memory speed

14Gbps

14Gbps

bandwidth

448GBps

448GBps

TDP

225W

215W

price

Note: The “boost clock” of the Radeon RX 5700 XT is the theoretical maximum under stock conditions and is likely to be achieved only for fractions of a second. The more typical clock speed is around 1,755 MHz.

Because AMD and Nvidia cards are built differently, not every specification is directly comparable. That said, there are some intriguing take-homes from these numbers that are worth mentioning. The 5700 series has seen a large increase in clock speed compared to older GPU lines such as Vega, making AMD card clocks almost in parity with Nvidia GPUs in stock. AMD has also used GDDR6 instead of the most expensive HBM of recent generations. The memory works at the same speed and configuration as the Nvidia part, which results in the same bandwidth for both cards. The 5700 XT, however, attracts a little extra power.

In our 3DMark Time Spy benchmark, the 5700 XT had a strong show, even with the RTX 2060 Super. It also almost matched the score of the much more expensive AMD Radeon VII, but it fell behind the Super 2070 with just over 1,000 points.

That difference was less pronounced in games, with specific titles that performed more on one card than on the other. In Fortnite, the RTX 2070 Super was clearly the more capable card, with a 10 to 30 fps advantage over the 5700 XT. The gap was much less clear at 4K than 1080p, but the 5700 XT always lagged behind with a noticeable margin.

Battlefield V proved much better for AMD, with the 5700 XT and Radeon VII surpassing the 2070 Super, especially at 1440p. However, Civilization VI and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey were found to be undone by the 5700 XT. There, the 2070 Super dominated the AMD competition. Whether those extra frames are worth an extra $ 100 is a bit harder to determine, the 2070 Super is clearly the more powerful card.

Cooling, noise, prices

One of the biggest differences between the launch of the AMD RX 5700 graphics cards and the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super was that the latter was launched with a full complement of partner cards. It took a little longer before it appeared for the RX 5700 XT, but there is now a wide range of options to choose from. Some are better than others, with the weaker cooled versions costing around $ 380, while loving designs can reach $ 430, but there is a wide choice if you want a cool and quiet 5700 XT.

Triple fan designs are usually the coldest, but there are some build quality issues with some designs, so make sure you look up specific reviews of your chosen card before you buy to make sure it doesn’t fall into that camp.

The reference design of the RX 5700 XT is a noise, although adding a few washers can make a big difference.

Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super comes in both Nvidia’s Founders Edition reference version and third-party variants, with a wide selection of coolers to choose from. They are all relatively quiet and the Nvidia version is certainly cooler and quieter than the RX 5700 XT reference. But then they are all much more expensive. The 2070 Super usually sells between $ 500 and $ 570.

Ray tracing and image sharpening

A major feature of the RTX generation of graphics cards is their support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing. This is possible through the addition of RT cores from the Turing GPU, which crack the complicated figures behind real-time light effects. Although AMD has and has done ray tracing in the recent past, the new RX 5700 XT does not have that capability. Although ray tracing immensely paralyzes the performance of the most powerful graphics cards, even with Nvidia’s own deep learning super-sampling, it is currently not something that AMD cards can do.

What they can do is sharpen image. Thanks to Radeon Image Sharpening and FidelityFX, AMD’s 5700 XT can use an image sharpening algorithm. This is a smart post-processing effect that resolves blur that often occurs when applying harsh anti-aliasing. It also does not have much influence on performance.

There are also a number of new features in the new AMD Adrenaline 2020 drivers, such as integer display scaling and Radeon Boost, which are welcome additions to the software suite.

The RTX 2070 is the Super (expensive) card that we deserve

The Nvidia RTX 2070 Super is arguably the 2070 we should have had when the RTX generation was first launched. It is just a sunken RTX 2080 with some cores disabled. But no matter how frustrating it is that we had to wait, in 2020 it will still be a better card than the 5700 XT. The only reservation here is that it is also more expensive.

It offers performance that matches the standard RTX 2080, usually higher than the 5700 XT with a tangible number of frames per second, and it performs with exclusive functions and a quieter and cooler fan configuration than the reference design. But it’s at least $ 100 more expensive, and in some cases even $ 150. If you have a FreeSync display and don’t mind sacrificing 10-20% performance (before overclocking), the 5700 XT is a great option .

It is certainly better than the RTX 2060 Super and worth considering if you tend to team rescue. But if you want the card that performs best at every resolution, especially 1440p, then the RTX 2070 Super is it.

