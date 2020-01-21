AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Review: testing with third generation Ryzen

AMD is launching its new RTX 5600 XT ($ 279) today and we have decided to investigate the GPU for what has become a rather unusual method for primary hardware reviews: we will investigate the performance of AMD on an AMD X570 motherboard and compare it with Nvidia cards on that basis.

Ryzen has been a solid gaming gaming CPU since its launch; our 1080 Ti rating showed that the gap between Broadwell-E and the first generation of Ryzen was 1 percent at 4K (and 8 percent at 1080p). One of the important places where the third generation Ryzen improved compared to the original microarchitecture was gaming with lower resolutions. Although Intel still has a head start in space, AMD’s increasing market share means more players wanting to see AMD-specific results.

I do not intend to formally move my standard gaming test bed from Intel to AMD, because Intel platforms retain an advantage in this specific space. But in terms of investigating the idea of ​​an all-AMD system at a reasonable CPU and GPU price, this is a good time to compare on Ryzen Zen 3. After considering the options, we decided to testing with a 3700X. It is not the absolute fastest gaming CPU from AMD, but it matches well with a graphics card of $ 279.

We compare three AIB cards today instead of reference designs. Our RX 5600 XT is a sapphire pulse with an updated VBIOS for factory clocks as previously discussed. It goes up against the EVGA RTX 2060 KO and the GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra.

Here is the Sapphire Pulse. The card has a single 8-pin power connection and feels well built into the hand. It is also very quiet compared to the 1660 Super or the 2060 KO. I don’t have a decibel meter for formal testing, but the 5600 XT completely misses the “Audible enough to be annoying, but not so audible to call it loud” trap that GPUs sometimes fall into.

The RTX 2060 KO. (06G-P4-2066-KR). Delivered by EVGA, it shares a common cooler design with the 1660 Super SC Ultra.

Finally the GeForce GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra (06G-P4-1068-KR). Again, common cooler design. None of these cards are currently in stock on the EVGA website, but hopefully that will change in the very near future.

Meet the RX 5700 RX 5600 XT?

The GPU that AMD is launching today is, strictly speaking, not the GPU that it wanted to launch. The original version of the Radeon 5600 XT had a game clock of 1375 MHz and a boost clock of 1560 MHz, with a 150 W TDP. The new version of the GPU has a game clock of 1615 MHz and a boost clock of 1750 MHz. That amounts to an increase of 1.17x to game clock and 1.12x to boost. At the same time, AMD increased the GDDR6 speed on the card from 12 Gbps to 14 Gbps, increasing the memory bandwidth from 288 GB / sec to 336 GB / sec.

AMD took this step to counter Nvidia’s sudden price cut on the RTX 2060 last week. The launch price on the RX 5600 XT is set at $ 279, making it a very attractive card in addition to the RTX 2060 at $ 350. Subsequently, Nvidia lowered the price of the RTX 2060 to $ 299, breaking the AMD price / performance curve. AMD has responded by strongly increasing the clock speed on the RTX 5600 XT, for reasons that will become clear.

But raising the clock on the RTX 5600 XT has its own consequences. The result is that the 5600 XT is almost on top of the 5700, as shown in the table below:

AMD did not give us the basic clock on the 5600 XT, but the game and boost clocks are similar or even slightly higher than the 5700s. The only advantage that the high-end card has is its larger 8 GB memory pool and wider 256-bit memory bus. There is some concern about the lifetime of 6GB solutions, since we are on the eve of another console generation, but the Nvidia solutions for this price range are equipped in the same way.

On the other hand, AMD went after Nvidia for things like this with the GTX 1060. When AMD wanted to pump the value proposition of the Polaris family (RX 400, RX 500), we heard a lot about the long benefits of an 8 GB frame buffer as opposed to a 6 GB buffer. Now that AMD has to create a number of meaningful product awards, we are back at 6 GB from both companies.

Given the distance between the Radeon RX 5600 XT and the Radeon RX 5700, you would think that AMD is preparing to kill the 5700. According to AMD you are wrong. Here is the official word from AMD:

The Radeon RX 5600 XT does not replace the Radeon RX 5700 graphics card. The two products meet different market needs. The Radeon RX 5600 XT has been specifically designed and optimized to deliver the best 1080p gaming experience, while the Radeon RX 5700 – with its additional memory and memory bandwidth – is specifically designed for 1440p gaming.

The Radeon RX 5700 continues to enjoy high demand from gamers and we will continue to offer the card based on market demand.

On paper, the RX 5600 XT and RX 5700 should perform almost identically. We will see if they do that in practice.

Test setup

We tested on an MSI X570 Godlike motherboard with the 7C34v17 UEFI, dated from November 2019, with AGESA 1.0.0.4. Windows 1909 and AMD’s Core Boost driver were both used, with all Windows 10 updates and patches installed. A 1 TB Corsair MP600 SSD offered storage. We have tested the Nvidia 441.87 driver and an AMD reference driver. Public drivers for the 5600 XT are available by the time you read this.

The use of AMD via Intel offered an additional possibility to change GPU settings without disturbing previous data sets. I have relaxed the AA settings with which I normally test in Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Metro Last Light Redux is still tested with SSAA enabled.

The only disadvantage of focusing on AMD instead of Intel for this test is that we are limited in the number of comparative GPU results that we can offer. This assessment includes results from four cards: GTX 1660 Super and RTX 2060 from Nvidia (both supplied by EVGA in the form of the GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra and the RTX 2060 KO), the Radeon RX 5600 XT (Sapphire Pulse), and the Radeon RX 5700 (AMD reference).

Warhammer II was tested in DX11 mode on our Nvidia cards and in DX12 mode on AMD GPUs. Although we normally test in the same API, Warhammer II shows very strong preferences for DX12 on AMD cards and DX11 on Nvidia. We recommend that you use the respective APIs for each GPU to maximize performance.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Ashes of the Singularity starts with things, with a healthy win for the RX 5700 and a draw between the Radeon RX 5600 XT and the RTX 2060. The 1660 SC Ultra stays behind, although the lower price makes this more acceptable than it would be otherwise .

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

I usually test DXMD with 4x MSAA enabled and I have often noticed how heavy the hit was. I had no idea that disabling these results on AMD GPUs would produce such results:

Both AMD GPUs easily win this test. The RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 take their worst loss from the rating here.

Hitman

Hitman is still a good show for the 5600 XT. The RTX 2060 and 5600 XT keep pace with each other, while the 1660 Super is far behind. So far the 5600 XT and RTX 2060 have been tuned to each other, but that will soon change.

Metro Last Light Redux

Even midrange cards are now powerful enough to make 1080p with SSAA enabled (effective 4K) and to keep the frame rate above 60 fps. The 5600 XT lands halfway between the 1660 Super and the EVGA RTX 2060 KO.

Shadow of War

In Shadow of War, the EVGA RTX 2060 KO surpasses the RX 5600 XT, which in turn surpasses the 1660 Super, although in both cases not by a huge margin. The gap between the 5600 XT and the 1660 Super actually narrows a bit by 1440p compared to 1080p, which is the opposite of what we would normally expect. The RX 5700 wins the test in general.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

In RotTR, the 5600 XT is behind the RTX 2060 by 8 percent and 6 percent at 1080p and 1440p, while the RX 5700 still reaches the overall benchmark.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

SotTR shows roughly the same pattern as RotTR, with the 5600 XT worked out by the RTX 2060.

Despite AMD’s comments about how the RX 5600 XT is focused on 1080p gaming, it is really only fair to note that this GPU can handle 1440p very well, even if it is a bit slower than the RTX 2060.

Warhammer II

AMD takes a hammer in Warhammer II, although not unexpected. If DXMD is our most AMD-friendly benchmark, Warhammer II is one of the most Nvidia-friendly tests. Here the RX 5600 XT is only slightly ahead of the EVGA GTX 1660 Super. It costs the RX 5700 to surpass the RTX 2060.

Far Cry 5

After the recent crazy AMD has taken place, it is nice to see a near parity result again. The Sapphire Pulse RTX 5600 XT works 3-4 percent slower than the RTX 2060, which is just on the outside of what we call a draw (or margin of error).

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

ACO is almost as Nvidia-friendly as Warhammer II, so we are not surprised by what we see here. The 1660 Super actually claims a win over the Sapphire Pulse RX 5600 XT – the first and only win he will see in this review – while the EVGA RTX 2060 has a 1.2x lead. In this case, the RX 5700 has added few extras to performance to support the RX 5600 XT, which implies that GPU clock and core count, rather than memory bandwidth, may be the limiting factor for this game.

Metro Exodus

In Metro Exodus, the 5600 XT takes one last chance to win a victory over the Radeon RTX 2060, and does so. Metro Exodus is a strong title for AMD in general, and although the GeForce cards deliver strong performance, they do not fully match AMD.

The Sapphire Pulse takes the lead over the RTX 2060 and 1660 Super, while the Radeon RX 5700 detaches itself from the rest of the pack.

Energy consumption

We have tested load capacity with Metro Last Light Redux in 1080p with SSAA enabled. AMD has shown a much better energy efficiency with Navi compared to GCN and the results here are similar to what we would expect:

The 5600 XT and RX 5700 both show slightly higher energy efficiency than the GTX 1660 / RTX 2060, but the gap is small. At least some of AMD’s intended energy savings on the 5600 XT went out of the window as these new powerful UEFIs shipped to improve overall performance over the RTX 2060, which undoubtedly impacts these results. EVGA’s RTX 2060 KO uses more power than the Sapphire Pulse. Both the 5700 and 5600 XT are more efficient (in terms of perf / W) than the Nvidia cards that they compare here, but only with a small amount.

Comparative results

At the end of all benchmarking, the 5600 XT ends up behind the RTX 2060, despite the clock improvements. The average frame rate on the RTX 2060 is about 5 percent faster than the 5600 XT based on the geometric mean of their respective test scores (85.0 for the Sapphire, 88.5 for the EVGA RTX 2060). The RTX 5600 XT, which appears to be fairly close to the RX 5700 on paper, is somewhat behind in practical testing. The 5700 hit 1080p / 1440p on average of 95 and 70 respectively.

The 5700 is approximately 1.12x faster than the 5600 XT in 1080p and 1.14x faster in 1440p. It costs 25 percent more – I suspect that the original price calculation here was intended to place a linear price / performance curve between the 5600 XT and the 5700 – but to align the clock of the 5600 XT with the EVGA RTX 2060 KO made the comparison less friendly to the 5700. Anyway, AMD has a reason to keep the RX 5600 XT in the mix.

The data here cumulatively suggest that the RX 5600 XT is bandwidth limiting, not clock limiting. It generally clocks faster than the Radeon RX 5700, but the 5700 is definitely the faster card between the two. Geometric mean was used instead of arithmetic mean to reduce the impact of large outliers.

Conclusion

When AMD launched Navi in ​​July 2019, it offered moderately faster performance than the GeForce cards that went against it, but lacked features such as ray tracing. Nvidia just gave the basic value GeForce RTX 2060 a price reduction of 15 percent, which improves the overall value proposition. AMD’s clear original goal was to reach the spot between RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 Super with a value proposition that would appeal to potential buyers of both cards.

Given their respective current positions, the RTX 2060 is about 5 percent faster than the RX 5600 XT and about 7 percent more expensive. That is not the worst position to be in, but it is a weaker position than the 5700 and 5700 XT occupied at the launch, when both AMD cards offered increases against their Nvidia counterparts and cheaper prices.

This is how I think of the 5600 XT in general. Objectively, it is a great card. It is performance competitive with the RTX 2060, with small benefits in terms of price and power consumption. Nvidia’s Ampere is expected to be launched later this year, but upper middle class cards such as the RTX 2060 often refresh a few months behind their high-end counterparts. If I had to guess, I would assume that Nvidia and AMD intend to eradicate this in the upper layers of the market this year, at least if they can both choose.

The price reduction of the RTX 2060 makes ray tracing intrinsically more attractive, but I would not necessarily buy only for this function. View the games that currently contain RT and the list of titles that this will expect in the near future, and weigh your decision accordingly. Now that we know that both consoles will have at least some level of ray tracing, just like Navi 20, we can assume that the possibility will be broader. In practice, however, that can still mean widespread use takes 2-3 years – and that may mean that the RTX 2060 does not have the oomph to use ray tracing effectively by the time the feature becomes useful.

Read now: