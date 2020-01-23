AMD quietly improves the Wraith Prism RGB LED CPU cooler - Cooling - News

AMD’s Wraith Prism CPU cooler is AMD’s top-end air cooler and is considered by some to be the best OEM CPU cooler there is. It is bundled with a number of AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors, including the 105W Ryzen 9 3900X. The Wraith Prism can even be purchased separately if you like it (it has a pleasant minimal AMD brand design with programmable RGB ring and illuminated fan blades).

Yesterday, a Chinese technical site revealed some images from an unnamed source that seem to show an improved AMD Wraith Prism CPU cooler. Everything about the new Wraith Prism CPU cooler seems to be the same – even the barcode and part number on the package (712-000075 Rev: C), but the new design has six instead of four heat pipes.

AMD does not provide any technical data on its web pages such as TDP cooling classifications for the bundled coolers. We only know that it is powerful enough to comfortably cool processors up to 105 W, it supports motherboard connection AM2 / AM3 / AM3 + / AM4, the heat sink is aluminum with a copper core and base, and the design uses direct contact heat pipe- technology.

With the upgrade of the heat pipe count it could be assumed that the Wraith Prism may support some emerging processors with higher TDPs, or that it can cool better with lower fan speeds / less noise.

The photos from Chinese source show the new CPU cooler and packaging from different angles. You could only know if you bought the new six heat pipe version when you open the box and take out the cooler to view it from the sides / bottom.

If you have recently purchased an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 7 2700X or the cooler separately (or are about to purchase it), it would be interesting to check if you have a six heat pipe version.

Source: XFastest via Tom’s Hardware