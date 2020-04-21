AMD Introduces New Ryzen 3 Desktop Processors, Starting At $ 99

AMD has unveiled two new Ryzen 3 desktop processors based on their highly successful “Zen 2” core architecture, delivering high performance to major players with no deep pockets.

MODEL

CORES / THREADS

TDP

(Watts)

BOOST / BASE FREQ (GHz)

TOTAL CACHE (MB)

PLATFORM

PRICE

Expected availability

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

4C / 8T

65

4.3 / 3.8

18

AM4

$ 120

May 2020

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

4C / 8T

65

3.9 / 3.6

18

AM4

$ 99

May 2020

AMD is particularly keen to underline the 18 MB of cache, which the company claims to provide huge memory latency, “directly translating to smoother, faster gaming performance for high frequencies in heavy games with CPU “.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 3 3100 offers game performance improvements of up to 20 percent and up to 75 percent improvement in creative performance compared to competitors (which AMD lists as the Ryzen 3 2300X and Core i3- 9100).

“Games and applications are becoming more demanding and with that, users are demanding more on their computers,” said Saeid Moshkelani, vice president and general manager, customer business unit. “AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and meet all computer requirements. With this addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors, we continue to deliver on our core gaming customers. at one level, doubling down on the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to push gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights. “

There is also a new chipset, in the form of the B550 chipset for the AM4 socket. This is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family and offers support for AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processors. Upcoming B550 motherboards will be the only major and modern chipset with PCIe 4.0 support, meaning twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards for those who want more with less.

The B550 motherboards are expected to hit the streets on June 16, 2020.