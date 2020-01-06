AMD debuts Midrange Radeon RX 5600 XT on CES 2020

Loading...

AMD’s mid-range layout of the Navi graphics card line has some new enhancements. After the debut of the entry-level RX 5500 XT in December 2019, AMD has now unveiled its RX 5600 XT, which the company announces as the ultimate 1080p gaming card. Although a welcome addition to the line-up, this debut was far from surprising, because several leaks in the previous weeks had almost everything to expect from the new card.

Although we don’t have third-party benchmarks to give us a good idea of ​​what this new card is capable of, the numbers are at least 5600 XT slots neatly in the existing line-up of 5000 series GPUs – just between 5700 and 5500 XT. Although the core and clocks are very close to those of the 5700 (especially if you factor in overclocking from external manufacturers and gamers), the memory configuration is clearly different.

RX 5700 XT

RX 5700

RX 5600 XT

RX 5500 XT

Stream processors

2560

2304

2304

1408

Basic clock

1.605 MHz

1,465 MHz

1.235 MHz

1.607 MHz

Game clock

1,755 MHz

1.625 MHz

1.375 MHz

1.717 MHz

Boost clock

1.905 MHz

1.725 MHz

1.560 MHz

1,845 MHz

Memory

8 GB GDDR6 at 14 Gbps

8 GB GDDR6 at 14 Gbps

6 GB GDDR6 at 12 Gbps

4 GB / 8 GB GDDR6 at 14 Gbps

Memory bus

256 bit

256 bit

192 bit

128 bit

Memory bandwidth

448GBps

448GBps

288GBps

224 GBps

With only 6 GB of GDDR6 (2 GB less than the 5500 XT) at 12 Gbps and a 192-bit memory bus, the 5600 XT has 288 GBps of memory bandwidth, 35% less than the 5700. There, AMD has sought to limit its performance. a more medium-sized GPU, although it could mean that memory overclocking produces the most impressive results with this new mid-range graphics card.

Radeon RX 5600 XT performance on AAA game titles compared to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Credit: AMD

AMD compared the RX5600 XT with Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti, and the Radeon outperformed its rivals at titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Division 2 and Gears of War 5 at least 10 frames per second. According to AMD’s own benchmarks with these AAA game titles, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is at least 10% ahead of its rival. The Radeon graphics card also leads its rival in eSports gaming and beats the GTX in titles such as Fortnite.

The AMD RX 5600 XT has no reference model, so although it costs $ 279 for AMD, it may be slightly more expensive for most partner models with plug-ins. A wide range of models from manufacturers such as MSI, ASRock, Gigabyte, Asus and Powercolor, will debut worldwide from January 21.

In addition, AMD announced that its desktop class RX5700 and 5600 graphic line will also come to mobile, with the 5600m and 5700m for laptops arriving in the first half of 2020.

However, this was not the only AMD GPU we heard about during the press conference. There was also a hint of the long-awaited ‘Nvidia Killer’, also known as ‘Big Navi’. That should use the Navi 21 GPU, which according to all reports is absolutely huge. AMD claims that its performance will be equal to or higher than the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, which is an exciting prospect.

But as usual, Nvidia is waiting in the wings to pull the rug out under AMD’s announcements on GPU. Keep an eye on the special Digital Trends CES page for the latest news from this year’s biggest technical show (so far).

