AMD closes Q4, 2019 strongly, but Q1 outlook mixed

AMD reported sales growth of 50% in the fourth quarter because the results exceeded expectations.

The company reported a net profit of $ 170 million, or 15 cents per share, on sales of $ 2.13 billion. The non-GAAP earnings were 32 cents per share.

Wall Street was looking for AMD to report fourth-quarter revenue of $ 2.11 billion with adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share.

AMD’s fourth quarter earnings come a few days after Intel achieved strong revenue for the fourth quarter from its data center unit. Cloud providers have invested a lot in capacity building and that has been good for Intel’s server processors. AMD, which has its Epyc processor, does not have the data center share that its much larger competitor enjoys.

In the quarter, AMD said it saw power in its computer and graphics unit, which saw revenue growth of 18%. Sales were lower for AMD’s enterprise, embedded and semi-custom unit. Gross margins also improved to 45%, compared to 38% a year ago. AMD closed the quarter with $ 1.5 billion in cash.

Looking ahead, AMD predicted sales of around $ 1.8 billion, give or take $ 50 million. Wall Street was looking for non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents per share on sales of $ 1.86 billion. AMD added that it expects strong first quarter sales for Ryzen, Epyc and Radeon processors. For 2020, AMD expects a revenue growth of 28% to 30%.

For the year, AMD reported a net income of $ 341 million, or 30 cents per share, on sales of $ 6.73 billion. Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, said 2019 was an important milestone because it gained market share with Ryzen and Epyc processors.

