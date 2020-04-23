AMC push back the premiere of Season 2 of NOS4A2 and Run the CREEPSHOW Six Weeks – GeekTyrant

AMC has made a few changes to its schedule. The network has dated the premiere Joe HillNOS4A2 Season 2 Supernatural horror series 2. The second 10-episode season premiered on June 1, but will now begin on Sunday, June 21 at 9 pm ET / 8c. I imagine they only need a little more time to complete the post-production work on the series while doing the work remotely these days.

The second season of NOS4A2 picks up eight years after the events of season one. “Vic McQueen is more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx. Charlie, confronted with his own mortality, comes seeking revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his eyes on the person who Vic means most – her eight year old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul launches Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing the pair to confront the mistakes of their past in order to grasp Wayne’s future. “

AMC also announced that the first season of the Creepshow horror anthropology series, currently available on Shudder, will now air over six weeks on AMC instead of three. The series will premiere at 10 p.m. Monday, May 4, and run consecutive Mondays through June 8.

Creepshow is produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and is based on Stephen King and George A. RomeroThe 1989 digest horror movie. The series also has an all-star cast, including David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boyfriend (Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk parents), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan against evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and Qualls DJ (Supernatural).