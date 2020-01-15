The Chief of Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services is given the opportunity to determine for the special provincial consultation team what changes he believes are needed for the emergency services system.

At a meeting of the Hastings-Quinte Emergency Services Committee on Wednesday, Doug Socha presented his response to the “modernization” of Emergency Health Services proposed by the province.

Jim Pine, CA adviser to Hastings County, team adviser on the county’s emergency response modernization study, invited Socha to give the presentation at a meeting in Frontenac County on February 5.

The 11-page report from Socha relates to a number of problems.

Socha tells Quinte News that one of the main problems is changing the outdated ambulance dispatch technology to accurately determine what the patient needs.

Socha also plans to outline some local successes.

The report says that long unloading times for ambulances and delays in transporting medically stable patients must be addressed.

It calls on the Heath Ministry to reduce its involvement in the management of paramedical services and to focus on the role of regulation and enforcement. It says that basic hospitals cost the system millions of dollars for annual recertification, training, and retraining of staff.

