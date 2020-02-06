Ambulance plan for fuel limitations with co-op card slots paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

While blockades at the Co-op refinery continue to interrupt gas supplies throughout Western Canada, Co-on Wednesday took the step to limit cardholders to 100 liters of gas and 300 liters of diesel per card per day.

“That leaves us very short,” said Prime. “Many of our ambulances are gas ambulances – some are diesel – but 300 liters of fuel when you do two or three transfers to Regina or Saskatoon a day, that is eaten fairly quickly. Logistically, it has created a number of challenges for us.”

He pointed out that ambulances should be able to respond to emergencies at any time of the day or night, and on many highways, co-op card locks are one of the only options available for refueling in the middle of the night.

“If we come back from Saskatoon to Yorkton in the middle of the night and we are redirected to an emergency or have to turn around, those card slots really support us in being able to transport those patients to and from communities,” Prime explained.

The ambulances he manages have access to a gas station in the area, but Prime said it is good to see that the restrictions so far have not had an impact on bulk fuel or regular gas stations.

He said at present that operators are only thinking of refueling as much as possible during normal office hours to minimize when they use fuel cards with card locks.

He has not received any reports that ambulances run out of gas while on their way to a phone call. Instead, he noted that the ambulance services are proactive to prevent problems.

Prime also had a message for the people in the province.

“Whatever happens at the negotiating table or on the (picket) line, those are their processes,” he said. “We will always respond to 911 (calls). We will always find a solution; we always have that.

“Do not stop calling 911 because we continue to respond and respond very strongly to the health needs and emergencies of the people in Saskatchewan.”