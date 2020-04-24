Amber Rose Debuts New Long Hair For the duration of Quarantine

Amber Rose’s new Barbie-motivated prolonged blonde hair is the latest superstar quarantine transformation.

It appears to be like like Halsey is not the only star experimenting with new seems to be through the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. The 36-12 months-aged design and entrepreneur, who’s recognised for normally rocking a buzz reduce, looked unrecognizable when she took to Instagram Thursday (April 23) to clearly show off a new honey-coloured wig.

“Hood Bitch look like she from Malibu,” she captioned the publish which highlighted a series of images and a movie of Rose in a white crop major and matching skirt.

In the write-up, Rose’s giant forehead tattoo, which she obtained earlier this 12 months in honor of her two young sons, Sebastian and Slash, is also plainly seen.

The very pleased mom beforehand opened up about the controversial ink, admitting Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in January is one of the motives why she bought it.

“It created me reflect on my lifetime,” she described. “I have been wanting this tattoo for a extensive time and I was like… you know what, daily life is brief, just do it. Just are living your finest existence with no regrets.”

At the time, Rose also known as out haters and defended her option, crafting, “For the individuals that are telling me I’m much too pretty for a face tat are the same men and women that would notify me that I am ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was unpleasant and lie to me lol. Or they would just notify me I am ugly.”