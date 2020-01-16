Amber Heard gets out with new friend Bianca Butti

Amber Heard apparently found love again.

The 33-year-old actress was photographed with her new girlfriend Bianca Butti in San Diego on Thursday.

The duo was discovered while they were talking and carrying coffee.

Butti looked casual in a striped scarf and white jeans, while Heard wore a plaid coat, an orange midi dress, and a black, high-heeled boot with the medical boot she’d been wearing for some time.

The couple appears to be warming up when they were recently photographed packing on a large PDA in Palm Springs.

The 38-year-old Butti is a cameraman and currently lives in LA. According to a GoFundMe site set up for her, she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time last year and she was open about her fight against health on social media.

Heard appeared in 2010 at the GLAAD 25th Anniversary event.

“I don’t call myself one way or another – I’ve had successful relationships with men and now I’m a woman,” she told the UK Metro in 2011. it is the person that counts. “

She was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016. Since then she has accused Depp of domestic violence, which he denied. Heard has also dated Elon Musk, photographer Tasya van Ree, and Vito Schnabel in the past.