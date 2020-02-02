Amber Heard admits that he has “hit” Johnny Depp since 2015

In a recently released audio recording from 2015, Amber Heard admitted beating her then-husband Johnny Depp.

In the audio clip of The Daily Mail, the actress can be heard in a conversation with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, in which she admitted that she used physical violence against him. The outlet reported that there are many other bands of their conversations.

“I’m sorry I didn’t hit you with a slap on your face, but I hit you, it didn’t hit you,” she says in the clip. “Honey, you were not beaten,” Heard tells Depp in an attempt to downplay her outburst the previous evening. “

“I don’t know what the movement of my actual hand was, but I’m fine, I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t hit you, I hit you,” she continued. She is also told that she tells Depp that he is a “baby” and “Growing up.” She added: “You poke an animal enough, it is ultimately, it doesn’t matter how friendly it is, it’s not cool.”

The couple got married in February 2015, a little over a year later, Heard filed a divorce in May 2016 after she accused Depp of domestic violence. The couple arranged a $ 7 million divorce settlement in August 2016. Heard published an op-ed piece in the Washington Post in December 2018, where she approached her alleged abuse. In return, Depp filed a $ 50 million lawsuit months later for defamation.

