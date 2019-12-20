Amber Alert was issued to a 14-month-old child who was kidnapped near Hinton, Alta

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 20, 2019 at 6:33 am

Updated December 20, 2019 at 6:43 am

BRULE, Alta. – The police east of Jasper National Park have issued an amber alarm to a 14-month-old child believed to have been kidnapped by his father.

RCMP reported early Friday morning and said Waylon Armstrong was kidnapped in the Brule hamlet at around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking for Cody Armstrong, who is described as one eighty, three pounds, blonde hair, brown eyes, and a gray shirt with Stanfield Long Johns.

They described Waylon with blonde hair, brown eyes and a romper with moose motifs.

Police say the two were last seen leaving Brule while driving a mid-green GMC Sierra pickup with the BSF3524 license plate.

Investigators urge anyone who sees the vehicle or suspects to call the police immediately and not to approach the truck.

