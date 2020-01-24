Amber Alert man faces new rape charges

Massachusetts man accused of abducting 11-year-old girl faces additional charges, court documents say. Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield, was charged with four additional counts Friday, including three counts of rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and bodily harm to a child. Rodriguez was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment 20 days earlier this week. A guilty plea was filed on his behalf last week on charges of kidnapping, bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses. Rodriguez is accused of abducting an 11-year-old girl on her way home after getting off a school bus on January 15. The kidnapping triggered an Amber alert. With the help of the public, Rodriguez and the girl were found about 30 miles about six hours later. The suspect’s father, Henry Rodriguez, said his son had a history of schizophrenia and paranoia and refused to take medication.

Massachusetts man accused of abducting 11-year-old girl faces additional charges, court documents say.

Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield, was charged with four additional counts Friday, including three counts of rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and bodily harm to a child.

Rodriguez was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment 20 days earlier this week. A guilty plea was filed on his behalf last week on charges of kidnapping, bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.

Rodriguez is accused of abducting an 11-year-old girl on her way home after getting off a school bus on January 15. The kidnapping triggered an Amber alert.

With public assistance, Rodriguez and the girl were found approximately 30 miles approximately six hours later.

The girl told investigators that Rodriguez had stabbed her with a knife and threatened to kill her if she screamed or tried to escape, authorities said.

The suspect’s father, Henry Rodriguez, said his son had a history of schizophrenia and paranoia and refused to take medication.

.