Amazon’s unbearably smug Super Bowl ad is really annoying

Ho. Ho. Ho. Alexa is so wonderful.

Lawyers always tell me that you should never ask a question in court if you are not sure about the answer.

With its usual overconfidence, Amazon may not have followed that advice for America’s largest and most impartial jury – the Super Bowl audience.

The company’s Super Bowl ad claims to be a tribute to how amazing Alexa is. Here we have a celebrity couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi who spend a night at De Town.

While Degeneres gets Alexa to lower the thermostat, she muses: “What do you think people did before Alexa?”

Scenes from history then follow in which people simply cannot cope without artificial intelligence. They were paralyzed. So much so that they have committed strange acts, such as breaking windows to make a room cooler. And talk to each other. You must have heard of those days – or you can even remember them.

The advertisement offers a joke about the news that old fake is. As if Alexa will now offer you a surprising new fact check. There is also a joke about Alexa that can give you jokes because people from the past just weren’t funny.

Richard Nixon even appears. Or, rather, a joke from Richard Nixon about removing the tape recording. If he were alive today, would Alexa have helped him? Or would she have recorded everything? Just to improve the service, you understand.

Forgive me for being tricky, but the more I focused on answering Amazon’s self-satisfied question, the more disturbing answers came. What did we do before Alexa came by? Well, we were so stupid.

Why we put CDs in machines, we sometimes listen to music on iPods and we actually had the music for which we paid. Strange right?

We went to wall-mounted switches to let there be light.

When we were cold, we lit fires or walked to the thermostat and set it higher. Sometimes we synchronized this action by turning on the light. It was a good exercise. Moreover, we knew which light we wanted to switch on without having to specify it out loud. We never turned on the bedroom light when we were planning to turn on the kitchen light.

When it came to skills, we learned them pretty quickly without assuming that an unattractive little device in the corner would do amazing things for us. Such as opening the puzzle of the day, playing NPR or showing travel videos on YouTube. We already knew how to do those things.

We set a timer on a microwave by, oh, storing a few digits on a keyboard. We have calculated the time by looking at a watch, a clock or a telephone. There were plenty in the area. Some were even beautiful.

And we tried to find reliable news and information ourselves, instead of letting Alexa’s dubious – they are all – algorithm find it for us.

We also didn’t think about asking for a machine to make video through our “smart” doorbell from Ring, so that we could catch a neighbor doing something we could embarrass them with, or even do something that might be possible is illegal – or just something that we didn’t like – and giving the images to the police.

Above all, we were not so scared that a machine like Alexa was listening to all our private conversations at home and following us day and night to get to know us better, oh. We walked down the street without being afraid that one of Alexa’s friends at Amazon would try to identify us through (unreliable) face recognition.

Please, I know you think I am overly hard and trying to keep my pristine lawn. After all, this is a Super Bowl advertisement and technology always makes things better.

But I love to defend the real, ridiculous humanity of people and this advertisement is, simply, sniffing that machines are so enlightening than people. Gee, Facebook has proven so many times.

The world was of course not perfect before Alexa came by. We were bored more and were forced to talk to people with amazing frequency.

But again, has Alexa really made things so much better? Or has she just made monitoring so much easier and so much diaper for us?