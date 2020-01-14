Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series Cast

Ready to travel back to Middle Earth? Amazon’s big-budget TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkiens fantasy novels, Lord of the Rings, has found its stars. During the Television Critics Association on Tuesday, Amazon unveiled its official cast. After Will Poulter’s departure from the series, Game of Thrones alum Robert Aramayo has signed along with a handful of other actors, including Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman.

Although most details regarding the new characters that are set to anchor the fantasy series remain hidden, we do know who they will play and a little bit about what they are going to do. The series will explore Middle Earth before Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring, with the official Twitter account of the show that it will take place during the second era. In Tolkien’s mythology, the Second Age was when the Rings of Power came into existence, a few thousand years before Aragorn (the heir of the human kingdom in Under the spell of the Ring, played by Viggo Mortensen) was even born.

The series is being developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, with Game of Thrones alum Bryan Cogman joins as production consultant. Keep reading to see the full cast.