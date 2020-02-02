Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, added $ 8 billion to his fortune

SEATTLE – It was a good week for Jeff Bezos: the world’s richest person became even richer.

The founder and CEO of Amazon added about $ 8 billion to his fortune on Friday, January 31, while the company’s shares rose more than 7% to close above $ 2,000 compared to the closing of the day at $ 1,870.

On Thursday, Amazon reported revenues for the holiday quarter that threw Wall Street’s expectations out of the water, and investors responded accordingly. The company briefly belonged to the top group of companies with market capitalization of more than $ 1 trillion during Friday trading, a milestone that it first reached in 2018.

Much of the wealth of Bezos is linked to Amazon shares. He owns around 57.5 million shares or around 12% of the company.

The share increase this week increased its position in Amazon to around $ 115.6 billion. The total assets of Bezos are now at $ 124 billion, according to the Bloomion’s Billionaires Index.

2020 is looking forward to Bezos, after its finances suffered slightly last year.

Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced their divorce last January. As part of their divorce settlement, MacKenzie Bezos received 25% of the couple’s Amazon shares, according to an April securities file, giving her a 4% stake in the company.

The companies the stock also declined towards the end of 2019, as the company’s investments in one-day shipping reduced profits.

But Wall Street analysts seemed encouraged when Amazon reported earnings this week. Sales for the three months ending in December grew $ 87.4 billion, an increase of 21% over the same period in the previous year. And the company announced that more people had joined the Prime membership service during the quarter than ever before – bringing the total number of subscriptions to more than 150 million – a sign that its investments in one-day shipping and other benefits such as original video content have started paying off.

There were concerns about the ongoing costs of rolling out one-day shipping, but Synovus Trust Company’s senior portfolio manager, Dan Morgan, said Thursday’s results showed that the company “diligently manages those expenses.”

