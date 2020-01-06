Amazon's Alexa will place your bid for a Lamborghini sports car

Loading...

It is not just Audi, BMW, Ford, Lexus, Toyota, Lincoln and soon Volkswagen and General Motors that have voice control in the car. Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, is next driving a luxury ride in a Lamborghini.

The ultra-luxury 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO sports car (the 2020 model starts at over $ 260,000) comes with an Alexa built into the infotainment system. So you can ask the wizard to play a specific song or add groceries to your shopping cart.

This is the most expensive car so far that Alexa natively offers as part of the car system. Fancy car owners like to play Jeopardy! also when commuting.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa will also come across Rivian’s upcoming electric SUV and truck, both of which are expected to arrive at the end of the year. Amazon is one of Rivian’s main investors and has put money into the latest EV company twice in the past year. Amazon’s delivery fleet will be expanded to include 100,000 Rivian electric vehicles over the next few years. All of these vehicles will also be Alexa-enabled.

General Motors announced in September that Alexa would be built into its vehicle system for all of your navigation, media and phone needs.

Talk to Alexa.

PICTURED: John F. Martin for Cadillac

From this year, Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners can chat with Alexa via the infotainment system of their vehicles from 2018. Volkswagen announced in December that its latest Golf would be Alexa-fied.

Alexa is everywhere.