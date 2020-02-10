Amazon wants Trump to testify about JEDI military contract for Microsoft: NPR

President Trump will meet with Satya Nadella (center), Microsoft CEO, and Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, at the White House on June 19, 2017. The Pentagon has selected Microsoft for a $ 10 billion cloud computing contract also requested by Amazon.

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Amazon wants President Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to report on a massive military technology contract that the company lost to Microsoft, court documents not sealed on Monday.

Amazon has taken the Pentagon to court, claiming the government has “unmistakable prejudices” that it has given Microsoft the $ 10 billion cloud computing contract called JEDI.

The procurement process was characterized by months of delays, investigations, and controversy – first because of allegations of cozy relationships between the Amazon and the Pentagon, and later because of Trump’s public criticism of the company, its role in the JEDI tender, and its CEO Jeff Bezos. Bezos owns the Washington Post, the reporting of which Trump often criticizes.

Newly unsealed documents show that Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud arm, is trying to inform Trump “about talks or other complications regarding the JEDI bid process, or about attempts to harm Amazon or AWS.” The application recognizes that the dismissal of a seated president is “special circumstances”.

Amazon also requests testimony from Esper, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy, and other officials involved in the selection of the client, whose names have been changed.

<noscript><iframe src="https://apps.npr.org/documents/document.html?embed=true&id=6772798-AWS-Dept-of-Defense-Filing" width="100%" height="555" scrolling="no"></noscript>

White House and Department of Defense spokesmen did not immediately respond to NPR’s request on Monday. The Pentagon had previously stated that the contract review process assessed all bidders fairly and consistently according to the criteria specified.

In a statement on Monday, AWS maintained that Trump had used the military budget to pursue its own goals. “President Trump has repeatedly expressed his willingness to use his position as president and commander-in-chief to disrupt government functions, including federal resolutions, and to advance his personal agenda,” the company said.

Amazon contests the Pentagon’s award for JEDI for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure to the US Federal Supreme Court. The company had also tried to prevent Microsoft and the Pentagon from processing the contract while the lawsuit was ongoing. However, the court has not yet ruled this.

Amazon was amazed at the loss of the JEDI contract. Microsoft’s cloud business Azure has lagged far behind AWS, which previously had a cloud contract with the CIA. A former Pentagon representative familiar with the JEDI deal previously told NPR that Microsoft’s bid had “kicked the ball out of the park.”

Editor’s note: Amazon and Microsoft are among the youngest financial supporters of NPR.

NPR researcher Sarah Knight contributed to this report.