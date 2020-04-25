Amazon tech workers have called in the disease to protest working conditions

Tech workers are taking a sick day on Friday to protest the tech company’s treatment of their fellow employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

In March and April, the Seattle-based technology company fired two tech workers and three warehouse workers who criticized Amazon for unsafe warehouse conditions during the pandemic coronavirus. Amazon Employees for Justice Department (AEJC), which started in December 2018 to push for the development of a company climate change plan, organized Friday’s protest. Amazon also canceled an invitation to a live event of the AECJ in which warehouse workers would tell tech employees about their working conditions, which the group says is another constraint for Friday’s protest.

Friday’s event, dubbed Amazon Sick Out, also includes a daylong livestream, where two fired warehouse workers spoke Friday morning. Climate justice activists and environmentalists like Bill McKibben, Naomi Klein, youth and climate activists, among others, also spoke.

The AECJ wants three things from Amazon:

Recruit employees who fired those who spoke against the warehouse conditions, and ensure that such firing will never happen again. Strengthen efforts to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 and make permanent temporary improvements in the workplace such as a living wage and paid sick leave. Enter into climate justice, investing first in communities of color that have been unaffected by Amazon’s pollution.

“The reality is that Amazon’s distribution center model is not compatible with proper social travel,” a worker at an Amazon distribution center in Poland said in an email statement to Mashable. “We work we know we are in great danger. There are 7,000 people where I work and there is no way for us to stay two meters away.”

On March 31, Amazon’s first warehouse worker died of coronavirus, per Business Insider. However, it is unknown if the employee caught the virus from a warehouse on Amazon, according to Hill. As of April 14, more than 70 facilities on Amazon had at least one employee test positive for COVID-19.

This is not the first time Amazon workers have been protesting for safety conditions during a pandemic. Whole Foods employees (who own Amazon) organized a nationwide “sick” party for Tuesday, March 31. They are planning another protest on May 1, according to The Guardian.

An Amazon tech worker, who asked to remain anonymous because he was afraid of being fired for speaking out about poor conditions, was called in sick Friday to support warehouse workers.

“I don’t want them to think of Seattle as this ill-fated corporate headquarters, I want them to know that there are tech workers with their backs and want to push them to get Amazon to treat those. it’s the same dignity and respect for their health that they treat us, “he said. “Amazon is very difficult to connect with warehouse workers. I think this vengeance shows what happens if tech workers start paying attention to their co-workers, without whom we wouldn’t have jobs. “

Amazon explained that only some of the more than 800,000 employees did not show up to work Friday. “Health and safety is our top priority and our focus remains to protect those in our operations network with a wide range of measures including the distribution of face masks, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, hand sanitizers, temperature checks, running strict social isolation protocols, and recognizing their contributions to additional pay and top benefits, ”an Amazon spokesperson said in an email.

But Maren Costa, one of two fired tech workers, feels Amazon should do more. As he explained in a press release, “Amazon thinks they can fire any worker speaking for safety, but we want them to know it’s not OK.”

