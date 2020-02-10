Amazon takes $ 200 from Pixel 4 / XL of $ 599

Amazon is now taking $ 200 off both Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in different colors and capacities. Free shipping is available to everyone. Start deal at $ 599, Today’s offer is the second best we have recorded on Amazon. Google Pixel 4 offers a complete redesign with a battery life of almost 25 hours, 12 and 16 megapixel cameras as well as internal memory with up to 128 GB and HDR + functions. You can find more information in our practical overview.

Put today’s savings on a Spigen Pixel 4 case $ 10, This model offers a robust design without adding too much volume. You still have access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

Features of Google Pixel 4:

In night vision mode, Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap. It’s called astrophotography and is one of the many properties that make pixels one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before taking pictures. Powerful controls let you change the color and exposure of the various elements in your image.

