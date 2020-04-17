Amazon Suspends Additional Than 6,000 Cost-Gouging Sellers

Amazon has booted far more than 6,000 sellers off of its web-site for cost gouging objects all through the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos advised his buyers Thursday the 6,000 furthermore sellers who were being suspended experienced additional than 500,000 products detailed for sale.

The corporation beforehand announced in a weblog publish that it kicked extra than 3,900 vendors previous month for violating reasonable-pricing insurance policies.

“Amazon turned more than facts about sellers we suspect engaged in rate gouging of merchandise associated to COVID-19 to 42 condition lawyers general places of work,” Bezos wrote.

Bezos also explained the business made a specific conversation channel for condition attorneys to escalate purchaser issues to Amazon swiftly.

He also instructed shareholders that mass global screening is required to “get the economic system back up and running” right after the pandemic.

“If every single particular person could be tested consistently, it would make a massive difference in how we fight this virus,” he mentioned. “Those who examination optimistic could be quarantined and cared for, and every person who exams damaging could re-enter the overall economy with self-assurance.”

