Amazon saves up to $ 171 on the prices of these Garmin Smartwatches

Whether you identify yourself as an iOS enthusiast, it is undeniable that the royal status of the Apple Watch is in the smartwatch empire. The latest Series 5 is currently the best on the market, but anyone looking for extensive fitness-oriented and activity recording options might be more equipped with a Garmin watch on their wrist. The company’s adventure and sport-oriented smartwatches have become a popular device for both athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, all thanks to their durability and accuracy.

This is a good time to buy a Garmin multisport smartwatch. Amazon currently has great deals for different models, giving you up to $ 170 off. Whether you are upgrading from an older device or just starting your fitness journey, look no further than these smartwatch deals.

Garmin Forerunner 235 – $ 160 ($ 170 discount)

As the name “Forerunner” indicates, this Garmin smartwatch is suitable for runners. It can measure your running performance in terms of cadence, speed, distance and pace. In addition to all of these running statistics, it also provides support for tracking throughout the day, usually found in most fitness trackers. These include monitoring sleep quality, counting steps and calorie intake.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is built with the Elevate heart rate technology that can continuously monitor your heart rate as long as you wear it. Via the colorful meter you can view your heart rate zone and beats per minute in real time. The watch also has a VO2 Max estimate that can determine the maximum oxygen volume that you can use during a workout or activity. Travel reminders can also be triggered to help you reach your fitness goals.

When connected to your smartphone, the Forerunner 235 can display notifications and alerts for text messages, calls, emails, social media, and other apps. Further connectivity and personalization options are easily available by downloading apps from the Connect IQ.

Whether you are a starting marathon athlete or a casual runner, you can never go wrong with the Garmin Forerunner 235. You can buy the black / gray and marsala color variants for just $ 169 on Amazon, or $ 161 below the standard retail price .

Garmin Vivoactive 3 – $ 170 ($ 110 discount)

If you want a small, sophisticated GPS multisport smart watch that looks subtle on the wrist, check out the Vivoactive 3. Our review team called this model the Fenix ​​5 junior due to similarities in design and technology on board. Garmin gave it a sporty-casual appearance, consisting of an easy-to-read LCD touch screen in a polymer housing with a stainless steel ring, complete with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. Lightweight with a water resistance of up to 5 ATMs, it is comfortable enough to wear for outdoor and water activities or in any weather.

Staying active with the Vivoactive 3 is easy. It is full of more than 15 pre-installed sport apps, including cycling, yoga, golf, snowboarding and stand-up paddleboarding. GPS, compass, accelerometer, barometric altimeter and other sensors are also thrown in to ensure that your chosen activity is tracked accurately, even if no telephone connection is required. In addition to these sport-specific functions, all-day tracking is also possible, including stairs, heart rate, calories burned, sleep quality, steps, distance traveled and a stress meter.

Once you have connected to your compatible smartphone, you can receive and respond to text messages and view social media updates directly from the watch. Garmin Pay is also available, as if you have a wallet on your wrist.

Don’t miss the opportunity to score this full-functional multisport smartwatch for just $ 170 on Amazon. That’s a cool $ 110 less than the usual $ 280 price tag.

Garmin Instinct – $ 209 ($ 91 off)

Anyone who wants to experience the best of the Fenix ​​series for a fraction of the cost will find love with the Garmin Instinct. This model is a thoroughly smart watch and has a robust profile and a durable construction. It has a fiber-reinforced polymer housing for scratch resistance, a chemically reinforced glass with a raised screen protection ring and silicone bands for a comfortable and breathable fit. Built to American military standards for shock, thermal and water resistance, complete with support for GPS, Galileo and GLONASS, this watch is strong enough for challenging environments.

The Garmin Instinct can track more than 25 activities, from the usual cycling, swimming and running to less common activities such as stepping, standing paddle boarding and rowing. Important health and well-being statistics are also covered, including step counting, sleep registration and monitoring of burnt calories. Other features that you will like are the stress tracking that can provide you with a relaxing breathing session and motion notifications to keep you moving.

If you pair this Garmin smartwatch with a compatible smartphone, you can enable smart notifications and music playback. Notifications cannot be used, but should be sufficient to keep you connected when you are on the move. Regarding the battery, Garmin estimates that it will last up to 16 hours in GPS mode and up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.

Loaded with a range of practical outdoor and sports functionality, the Garmin Instinct is an ideal choice for adventurers who want to track their achievements without breaking the bank. You can now score it for the more tasty price of $ 209 on Amazon.

All these Garmin smartwatches have access to the Garmin Connect app. This app serves as a one-stop source that collects all your health and fitness information. With this you can also share your statistics with other users, create new courses, build courses and even challenge your friends in a competition.

Looking for more savings apart from these smartwatch deals? Visit our page with special offers for the latest and most exciting discounts on other technical issues.

