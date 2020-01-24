Amazon saves up to $ 146 off on iRobot and Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners

Although it is almost impossible to do things, we can at least make the pain of regular maintenance more bearable with a robot vacuum cleaner. Our floors do not have to worry anymore, as this small robot vacuum cleaner rushes through the house and removes dust bunnies in the search for more breathable spaces. And now even your wallet can take a breather with Amazon sales on the iRobot Roomba 675 or Ecovacs Deebot 610. You can save up to $ 146 and even apply an additional $ 50 discount when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

iRobot Roomba 675 – $ 199 ($ ​​101 off)



iRobot is one of the pioneers of robot vacuum cleaners with different models at multiple price points. The Roomba 675 is cost efficient and just as equipped to care for both carpets and hard floors using a three-stage cleaning system. It uses double brushes with multiple surfaces and an edge sweeping brush to loosen, lift and vacuum away small to large dirt. The cleaning head even adjusts the height automatically to always be in close contact with surfaces.

To keep up with your hectic schedule, the Roomba 675 would hardly ask for your immediate supervision. With the full range of intelligent sensors, including the patented Dirt Detection Sensor, it can navigate extra hard for 90 minutes and work in areas with high traffic. It is always ready to clean because it only returns to its dock for charging or when the task is completed. Apart from the on / off button, you can easily schedule a clean-up via the iRobot Home app and if you do not want to leave your chair, you can connect it to your home network via Google Assistant or enable Alexa voice commands.

Usually priced at $ 300, a hands-free clean is possible with the iRobot Roomba 675 for just $ 199 on Amazon.

Ecovacs Deebot 610 – $ 254 ($ 146 off)

Ecovacs’ Deebot 610 can look like an oversized hockey puck like most robot vacuum cleaners. However, it distinguishes itself with Ozmo technology that allows it to vacuum and mop at the same time. It can slide over any type of floor and is smart enough to prevent hazards and carpets during mopping. By coincidence it touches something, his bumpers provide sufficient shock absorption.

From dust-stricken to stained floors, the Deebot 61o takes up the challenge with interchangeable suction inlets and selective cleaning modes. If you have furry friends around, the direct suction port does a great job picking up velcro-free pet hair, as the main brush focuses on lifting dirt and debris. You can also maximize versatility with the automatic mode for general cleaning, the edge and spot mode for concentrated cleaning and the maximum vacuum mode for stubborn ground dirt. Those suffering from asthma and allergies would be activated less with HEPA filters to start up. In this way, dust as fine as 0.6 microns has no chance of escaping from the dust bin.

Just like the Roomba 675, you won’t miss out on the ease of scheduling clean or voice commands with Alexa. With the Ecovacs Home app you can track the status directly on your smartphone and link it to your Wi-Fi so that it can be synchronized with smart home devices such as Alexa. Whether you are at home or away, you can count on this drought to clear up to 100 minutes before it may need some juice. Come home on dirt-free floors, while Amazon has the Ecovacs Deebot 610 available for just $ 254 instead of $ 400.

