Amazon requires Trump to testify to the JEDI contract

When the US Department of Defense awarded Microsoft the $ 10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract, it was not when Amazon would sue Web Services (AWS) to cancel the massive government contract. A few weeks later, AWS sued the prize. Now AWS has increased the ante. The company drops President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esperm, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and four others.

There is nothing surprising about AWS appealing the decision. Oracle and IBM are also protesting against it. So far, so normal in federal government circles. Almost all major government contracts have been appealed. It belongs to the business world in the ring road.

What is different about this is that AWS goes after the president. According to the documents of the US court, President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly shown his willingness to use his position as president and commander-in-chief to disrupt the orderly administration of government functions – including federal procurement – to promote personal motives.

AWS stated:

President Trump’s preference for Jeffrey P. Bezos, founder of AWS’s parent company, Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) is a matter of public record. Even before he took office, President Trump campaigned with a promise that Amazon would have “problems” if he became president. When it was time for DoD to select a cloud service provider to fulfill the important JEDI Conti act, the president made crystal clear – both for the general public and through clear implications for senior DoD officials (including his political staff) – – that he did not want his administration to award the contract to AWS. In addition to his public tweets and statements in which he criticized Amazon and Mr. Bezos, he instructed DoD to “screw” “Amazon” out of the JEDI contract, and in July 2019, DoD ordered “very accurate” in JEDI purchasing based on his own claim of “huge … complaints” about AWS.

So AWS wants to get Trump in the gallery to find out “exactly how President Trump’s order to” fuck Amazon “was carried out during the decision making process.” In addition to his already devastating public comments – before the contract was awarded, he would have ordered Defense Secretary James Mattis to remove “Amazon” from the JEDI contract – AWS wants to know about his private conversations with the people responsible for the award the contract.

This also applies to people who have not yet sold AWS. That’s because “President Trump is the only person who can testify about the totality of his conversations and the overall message he conveyed. In addition, President Trump has unique knowledge of whether or not he had other previously announced conversations with individuals who had not previously been identified, and who therefore do not appear on the deposition list. ”

This follows after AWS CEO Andy Jassy at the AWS in December: Invent Conference in Las Vegas said:

It is really risky for the country and democracy that decisions that are so important are not taken – we are talking about the national security of our country and the modernization of their technology platform, the basis on which all those applications will be used around our country to protect – you must ensure that those decisions are made objectively.

At present, neither President Trump nor Microsoft has responded to this latest development.

