Amazon removes FedEx ban on third parties

Enlarge / FedEx and Amazon, friends again.

Internet giant Amazon is making a U-turn to its former ban and is now letting third parties using its marketplace send articles with FedEx.

The company lifted the ban yesterday at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, reports Bloomberg, who received a copy of the email Amazon sent to the sellers.

Amazon abruptly prohibited third-party providers from using FedEx ground delivery services on its website in December. In a notice to third-party vendors shipped at the time, Amazon said the ban on FedEx Ground and Home services would continue “until the delivery performance of these shipping methods improves.”

Whether FedEx has gotten better or Amazon is simply no longer interested in that the busy Christmas season is over is an open question. “The number of items delivered with Prime Free One-Day and Prime Free Same-Day has almost quadrupled,” Amazon bragged in a press release dated December 26, 2019, of billions of packages.

What Amazon did not mention in its seasonal summary was that vendors accused the company of being heavily armed for occasionally using the internal logistics service at its own expense. At least one retailer using the Amazon platform complained to Congress that Amazon’s behavior was anti-competitive.

“Merchants who use Amazon logistics services will not be punished if customer orders arrive late, even if this is often the case because it is Amazon’s responsibility. Those who handle their own logistics have to pay heavy penalties for even minor delivery problems expect, including suspension of sales on the platform. ” “The seller claimed. In the meantime, Amazon logistics usage fees have increased 20% in the past four years and are now up to 35% more than other providers. Providers are forced to pay the higher fees Pay and use Amazon anyway, the complaint says, since Amazon promotes the discovery of products that can be labeled “Amazon Fulfilled” and discourages those who don’t.

The relationship between FedEx and Amazon was tense long before the Christmas ban. FedEx did not renew its air freight contract with Amazon when the contract expired in June and terminated its land freight contract with Amazon in August.

Since Amazon launched its Prime delivery service in 2016, operations have grown rapidly. Analytics company Rakuten Intelligence reported in July that Amazon handles about half of all last-mile shipments itself. Rakuten’s estimate that 90,000 Amazon logistics workers have 50 planes, 300 trucks, and 20,000 vans on site – an estimate that may not include all of the leased vans and employees from the extensive network of contractors who perform this work, most of the prime deliveries.