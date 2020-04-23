Amazon Prime will reveal everything you can start binge-watching in May

[Photo via Paramount Pictures]

It is almost May, which means Amazon Prime releases brand new content that we can enjoy on the streaming platform. For those who are still quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic or just ready for a relaxing night in, Amazon Prime has a variety of entertainment next month.

In addition to the award winning Elton John biopic Rocketmanviewers can watch movies from the Friday the 13th franchise, the long-awaited second season of Homecoming starring Janelle Monáe and more. Check out the full list of shows and movies heading to Amazon Prime next month.

Available from May 1

10 fingers of steel

A Cadaver Christmas

Murder Tango

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu

Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A

Who saw her die?

Crooked Hearts

Escape from Alcatraz

Eurocrime! The Italian cop and gangster films that ruled the 1970s

Fearless young boxer

Five fingers of steel

Friday The 13th part III

Friday the 13th part IV: the last chapter

Gloria

Green Dragon Inn

House of D

Torso

I hate Tom Petty

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth

Inferno

Night Train Murders

Seven deaths in the cat’s eye

The Blood Spattered Bride

Lakeboat

Daughters of darkness

Pathology

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge

A kind of hero

Sprung

The Final Countdown

The whistleblower

Long walks

Upload: Season 1

A House Divided: Season 1

African Hunters: Season 1

Bonanza: Season 1

Born to Explore: Season 1

Boss: Season 1

Engine Masters: Season 1

Good Karma Hospital: season 1

In The Cut: Season 1

Inspector Lewis: Season 1

Pinkalicious: Season 1

Rosehaven: Season 1

Seaside Hotel: Season 1

The Lucy Show: Season 1

3rd of May

The Durrells: Season 4

May 7

The hassle

May 8th

The goldfinch

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

Specials

Jimmy O. Yang: good deal

May 10th

Jack and Jill

11 May

Alias: seasons 1-5

15 May

Seberg

The Last Narc: Season 1

May 17

Poldark: season 5

May 19th

Like Crazy

Fire test

May 22nd

Rocketman

Homecoming: Season 2

May 23

Come to Daddy

May 25

The Tracker

May 29

The Vast Of Night

Available for purchase in May

May 1

Arkansas

May 8th

Valley Girl

Which series or films are you most looking forward to next month? Let us know in the comments below!

