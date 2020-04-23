Amazon Prime will reveal everything you can start binge-watching in May

[Photo via Paramount Pictures]
It is almost May, which means Amazon Prime releases brand new content that we can enjoy on the streaming platform. For those who are still quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic or just ready for a relaxing night in, Amazon Prime has a variety of entertainment next month.
In addition to the award winning Elton John biopic Rocketmanviewers can watch movies from the Friday the 13th franchise, the long-awaited second season of Homecoming starring Janelle Monáe and more. Check out the full list of shows and movies heading to Amazon Prime next month.
Available from May 1
10 fingers of steel
A Cadaver Christmas
Murder Tango
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A
Who saw her die?
Crooked Hearts
Escape from Alcatraz
Eurocrime! The Italian cop and gangster films that ruled the 1970s
Fearless young boxer
Five fingers of steel
Friday The 13th part III
Friday the 13th part IV: the last chapter
Gloria
Green Dragon Inn
House of D
Torso
I hate Tom Petty
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth
Inferno
Night Train Murders
Seven deaths in the cat’s eye
The Blood Spattered Bride
Lakeboat
Daughters of darkness
Pathology
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
A kind of hero
Sprung
The Final Countdown
The whistleblower
Long walks
Upload: Season 1
A House Divided: Season 1
African Hunters: Season 1
Bonanza: Season 1
Born to Explore: Season 1
Boss: Season 1
Engine Masters: Season 1
Good Karma Hospital: season 1
In The Cut: Season 1
Inspector Lewis: Season 1
Pinkalicious: Season 1
Rosehaven: Season 1
Seaside Hotel: Season 1
The Lucy Show: Season 1
3rd of May
The Durrells: Season 4
May 7
The hassle
May 8th
The goldfinch
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan
Specials
Jimmy O. Yang: good deal
May 10th
Jack and Jill
11 May
Alias: seasons 1-5
15 May
Seberg
The Last Narc: Season 1
May 17
Poldark: season 5
May 19th
Like Crazy
Fire test
May 22nd
Rocketman
Homecoming: Season 2
May 23
Come to Daddy
May 25
The Tracker
May 29
The Vast Of Night
Available for purchase in May
May 1
Arkansas
May 8th
Valley Girl
Which series or films are you most looking forward to next month? Let us know in the comments below!
