Amazon Prime will reveal everything you can start binge-watching in May

0

Bysaramcclain on April 23, 2020
Amazon Prime Rocketman

[Photo via Paramount Pictures]

It is almost May, which means Amazon Prime releases brand new content that we can enjoy on the streaming platform. For those who are still quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic or just ready for a relaxing night in, Amazon Prime has a variety of entertainment next month.

In addition to the award winning Elton John biopic Rocketmanviewers can watch movies from the Friday the 13th franchise, the long-awaited second season of Homecoming starring Janelle Monáe and more. Check out the full list of shows and movies heading to Amazon Prime next month.

Available from May 1

10 fingers of steel
A Cadaver Christmas
Murder Tango
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A
Who saw her die?
Crooked Hearts
Escape from Alcatraz
Eurocrime! The Italian cop and gangster films that ruled the 1970s
Fearless young boxer
Five fingers of steel
Friday The 13th part III
Friday the 13th part IV: the last chapter
Gloria
Green Dragon Inn
House of D
Torso
I hate Tom Petty
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth
Inferno
Night Train Murders
Seven deaths in the cat’s eye
The Blood Spattered Bride
Lakeboat
Daughters of darkness
Pathology

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
A kind of hero
Sprung
The Final Countdown
The whistleblower
Long walks
Upload: Season 1
A House Divided: Season 1
African Hunters: Season 1
Bonanza: Season 1
Born to Explore: Season 1
Boss: Season 1
Engine Masters: Season 1
Good Karma Hospital: season 1
In The Cut: Season 1
Inspector Lewis: Season 1
Pinkalicious: Season 1
Rosehaven: Season 1
Seaside Hotel: Season 1
The Lucy Show: Season 1

3rd of May

The Durrells: Season 4

May 7

The hassle

May 8th

The goldfinch
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan
Specials
Jimmy O. Yang: good deal

May 10th

Jack and Jill

11 May

Alias: seasons 1-5

15 May

Seberg
The Last Narc: Season 1

May 17

Poldark: season 5

May 19th

Like Crazy
Fire test

May 22nd

Rocketman
Homecoming: Season 2

May 23

Come to Daddy

May 25

The Tracker

May 29

The Vast Of Night

Available for purchase in May
May 1

Arkansas

May 8th

Valley Girl

Which series or films are you most looking forward to next month? Let us know in the comments below!

