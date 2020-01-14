Here is a (regularly updated) selection of the best films you can watch on Amazon Prime Video UK.

Last updated on January 14, 2020

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, after being released from prison, wants to change her life by becoming a country singer. She has a chance to fly to Nashville, Tennessee to see if she can make it big. The leading actress Jessie Buckley received a BAFTA nomination for her appearance in this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch the video on Amazon Prime

In Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors, the Coen Brothers, direct this popular drama about a young folk singer who wanted to make a name for himself in New York City in the 1960s. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars with side appearances by Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch the video on Amazon Prime

The strange case of Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher picks up this ambitious story about a man who ages in reverse and follows his life as he gets younger and the woman he loves gets older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and Taraji P. Henson star in The Strange Fall by Benjamin Button, based on the story of the great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald. Watch the video on Amazon Prime

Moth

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) play a leading role in the world of freelance crime journalism in this thriller, in which sociopath Lou Bloom does not shy away from anything to get a story. Watch the video on Amazon Prime

A slave for 12 years

Sir Steve McQueen, recently knighted, directs this acclaimed drama that picks up on the memories of the former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave won the 2014 Oscar for best slave and the stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch the video on Amazon Prime

Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie tells the real story of one of the most famous double acts in comedy: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly played the two leading roles and were celebrated for how well they embodied the late performers. They have been awarded BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for their efforts. Watch the video on Amazon Prime

The Disaster Artist

This comedy drama tells the real story of one of the worst films ever made: The Room. James Franco also stages and plays the leading role of the aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, whose mysterious past and unusual appearance have made him a fascinating figure for many film fans. Many of Franco’s frequent employees, including brother Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow, show up throughout the 2017 contest. Watch the video on Amazon Prime

Capernaum

This Oscar-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a boy who wants to sue his parents for giving him birth. It is an unwavering view of the poverty and extreme hardship that a Syrian refugee is facing in a slum in Beirut. Watch the video on Amazon Prime

zodiac

Fans of David Fincher’s annoying Seven should watch this later flick, starring Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Jake Gyllenhaal as they try to hunt the infamous Zodiac Killer. Watch the video on Amazon Prime