Amazon Prime Video: The Best Movies Now Available on Amazon Prime UK

Here you’ll find a (regularly updated) selection of the best films you can watch on Amazon Prime Video UK – from cinema classics to brilliant modern-day comedies and dramas.

Dunkirk

The visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the evacuation of the Dunkerque from 1940, a decisive moment of the Second World War, to the screen in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles are featured in this intense action drama where you have to hold your breath more than once … Watch Dunkirk on Amazon Prime Video

snow Stecher

Director Bong-Joon Ho, who is currently dominating the awards season with his latest film Parasite, is leading this dystopian thriller with Chris Evans. Since humanity is threatened with extinction after an environmental disaster, the few survivors who survive live on a train shared by the social class and in which the poorest on board are oppressed by the rich. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who wants to change her life after becoming a country singer by becoming a country singer. She has a chance to fly to Nashville, Tennessee to see if she can make it big. The leading actress Jessie Buckley received a BAFTA nomination for her appearance in this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

What we do in the shade

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) write, direct, and play a leading role in this horror comedy about a group of vampires living in Wellington, New Zealand, who invite a documentary camera team into their lives. The film was lauded by critics when it was released and spawned a spin-off television series that aired on BBC2 in the UK. Watch what we’re doing in the shade on Amazon Prime Video

Green book

Green Book tells the real story of Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a working-class man who, while touring the deep south of America in 1962, chauffeured the classic pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) was racist at the time. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2019. Check out the green book on Amazon Prime Video

In Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors, the Coen Brothers, direct this popular drama about a young folk singer who tried to make a name for himself in New York City in the 1960s. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars with side appearances by Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

The strange case of Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher picks up this ambitious story about a man who ages in reverse and follows his life as he gets younger and the woman he loves gets older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and Taraji P. Henson star in The Strange Fall by Benjamin Button, based on the story of the great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald. Check out the strange case of Benjamin Button on Amazon Prime Video

Moth

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) play a leading role in the world of freelance crime journalism in this thriller, where sociopath Lou Bloom does not shy away from anything to get a story. Check out Nightcrawler on Amazon Prime Video

A slave for 12 years

Sir Steve McQueen, recently knighted, directs this acclaimed drama that picks up on the memories of the former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave won the 2014 Oscar for best slave and the stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch 12 Years of Slave on Amazon Prime Video