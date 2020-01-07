Amazon Prime Video: The Best Movies Now Available on Amazon Prime UK

Loading...

Here is a (regularly updated) selection of the best films you can watch on Amazon Prime Video UK – from cinema classics to brilliant modern-day comedies and dramas.

Last updated on January 7, 2020

Last updated on January 7, 2020

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, after being released from prison, wants to change her life by becoming a country singer. She has a chance to fly to Nashville, Tennessee to see if she can make it big. The leading actress Jessie Buckley received a BAFTA nomination for her appearance in this critically acclaimed indie hit.

In Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors, the Coen Brothers, direct this popular drama about a young folk singer who wanted to make a name for himself in New York City in the 1960s. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars with side appearances by Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby).

Moth

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) play a leading role in the world of freelance crime journalism in this thriller, in which sociopath Lou Bloom does not shy away from anything to get a story.

A slave for 12 years

Sir Steve McQueen, recently knighted, directs this acclaimed drama that picks up on the memories of the former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave won the 2014 Oscar for best slave and the stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie tells the real story of one of the most famous double acts in comedy: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly played the two leading roles and were celebrated for how well they embodied the late performers. They have been awarded BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for their efforts.

The Disaster Artist

This comedy drama tells the real story of one of the worst films ever made: The Room. James Franco also stages and plays the leading role of the aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, whose mysterious past and unusual appearance have made him a fascinating figure for many film fans. Many of Franco's frequent employees, including brother Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow, show up throughout the 2017 contest.

Capernaum

This Oscar-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a boy who wants to sue his parents for giving him birth. It is an unwavering view of the poverty and extreme hardship that a Syrian refugee faces in a slum in Beirut.

The town

Ben Affleck stages and plays in this thriller that follows a group of bank robbers in Boston who reunite for one last raid. The film was well received and earned his co-star Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame) an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The report

This real-world thriller examines the use of torture against terrorist suspects as a result of the CIA's post-September 11 detention and interrogation program. The film stars of acclaimed actor Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman) starring an accomplished supporting role, which includes Annette Bening (Captain Marvel), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Matthew Rhys (The Americans) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men).

Andy Murray: Show up

This documentary traces two years in the life of British tennis player Andy Murray because a serious injury threatens to take him out of the sport forever. The cameras follow him as he tries to return to peak performance and give interviews to those closest to him.

Suspiria

Landmark of the horror fantasy of cult director Dario Argento, a breathtaking combination of a threatening Grand Guignol atmosphere, dazzling colors, wild violence, lavish decor and pounding soundtrack.

Hereditary

This indie horror film by newcomer Ari Aster received a lot of attention and recognition at its premiere last year and told the story of a woman whose family is plagued by terror and tragedy after the death of her retired mother. Fair Warning: This film is not for the faint of heart, but fans of genre classics like Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist should feel this is right. In addition, Toni Collette's top performance is outstanding.

Dunkirk

The visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the evacuation of the Dunkirk from 1940, a decisive moment of the Second World War, to the screen in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles play the leading role in this intense action drama where you have to hold your breath more than once.

wonder woman

As one of the most famous superheroes of all time, it's hard to believe how long it took Wonder Woman to get to the big screen. Fortunately, their debut film did not disappoint as it delivered exciting action sequences and brought us the adorable pairing of the Amazon goddess Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and the US fighter pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

I, Tonya

I, Tonya, tell the exciting real story of American figure skater Tonya Harding, whose incredible talent was overshadowed by her association with an attack on competing athlete Nancy Kerrigan. This biopic tells the events in a humorous way and makes fun of the contradicting statements by those involved, while showing excellent performances by Margot Robbie and Allison Janney.