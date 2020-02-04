Amazon Prime Video | Best TV shows to watch NOW on Amazon UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has so much to go through that it is almost impossible to know where to start.

Of course they make a big song and dance about their new series, such as the edgy superhero drama The Boys, but there is much more offered here than with the most publicity.

So here, in one simple list, is the best of Amazon Prime, including both original productions and older shows that you may have missed when they were first broadcast.

If you are just starting out, check out our Amazon Prime guide, including how it works, how much it costs, and what kind of things you can find on the streaming service.

Last updated on January 31, 2020

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played in the beloved sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation. More than ten years since his last performance, we see that he is retired in his position in Starfleet, until a young woman finds him who needs his help … View on Amazon Prime Video

Mr. Robot

The last series of a drama that has been a blisteringly innovative view of late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Rami Malek, winner of the Academy Award) trying to break the system is often thought-provoking and always visually daring. Every Monday new episodes of the last season arrive. View Mr Robot on Amazon Prime Video

Good omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliant witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who work together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world . It is full of stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we enjoyed it. View Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video

Seinfeld

This classic American series follows comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his friends as they navigate through life in New York. The show has gained iconic status over the years and is generally regarded as one of the best sitcoms ever made. Watch Seinfeld on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This report of Viking life is not always historically accurate, but it has fascinated viewers with its old action and drama. The series adapts the story of Norwegian legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) in the lead. New episodes of the last season arrive weekly, with shocking twists in abundance … View Vikings on Amazon Prime Video