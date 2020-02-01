Amazon Prime Video: Best movies to watch now on Amazon Prime UK

From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here is our (regularly updated) selection of the best films to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK …

Smart book

This much-praised comedy follows two academic overreachers as they let go to get the best out of their final days as high school students. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star, the latter receives a Golden Globe nod for her performance. View Booksmart on Amazon Prime Video

Snowpiercer

Director Bong-Joon Ho, who is currently dominating the prize season with his latest film Parasite, helps this dystopian thriller with Chris Evans in the lead. With humanity nearly extinct after environmental disaster, the few remaining survivors live in a train shared by social class, where the poorest on board are oppressed by the rich. View Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Seven psychopaths

This comic drama by writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) follows a struggling screenwriter trying to write the next big hit. He gets confused in a dangerous situation when his friend abducts the dog of a crazy crime boss. With Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Walken and Woody Harrelson in the lead. View Seven Psychopaths on Amazon Prime Video

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) tells the classic children’s story of Roald Dahl about a cunning fox who steals food from neighborhood farmers. Watch Fantastic Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, after being released from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country singer. She gets the chance to fly to Nashville, Tennessee to see if she can make it big. Lead actress Jessie Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit. View Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

What we do in the shade

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) write, direct and shine in this horror comedy about a group of vampires who live in Wellington, New Zealand, who invite a documentary camera crew into their lives. The film received rave reviews at the release and produced a spin-off television series that was broadcast on BBC2 in the UK. Watch what we do in the shade on Amazon Prime Video

Green book

Green Book tells the true story of Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a working-class man who takes on a job as a driver for the classical pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) during his 1962 tour through the deep south, an area in America that was full of racism at the time. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019. View Green Book on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors the Coen Brothers send this beloved drama about a young folk singer who tries to make a name for himself in 1960 in New York City. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) plays the lead role, with supporting performances by Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

The Curious Case or Benjamin Button

Visionary director David Fincher elaborates on this ambitious story about a man who lives backwards, follows his life as he gets younger and the woman he loves grows older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Taraji P. Henson play the lead role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based on the story of Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald. Watch The Curious Case or Benjamin Button on Amazon Prime Video

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Rene Russo (Velvet Buzzsaw) star in this thriller that takes place in the world of freelance crime journalism, where the sociopathic Lou Bloom stops telling nothing. View Nightcrawler on Amazon Prime Video

12 years of slave

The recently chivalrous Mr. Steve McQueen directs this critically acclaimed drama, which modifies the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave won Best Picture at the Academy Awards 2014 and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch 12 Years A Slave on Amazon Prime Video