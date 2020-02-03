Amazon Prime Video 2020 | Upcoming TV series release dates

With continued pressure from Netflix, NOW TV and soon Disney +, the wars for streaming services in 2020 are really warming up.

Amazon Prime Video will jump to the top and kick off the year with Star Trek: Picard and Treadstone, while the new seasons The Boys and Carnival Row are waiting in the wings.

Here are the most important shows confirmed for Prime Video in 2020 …

January

January 1st

South Park: season 22 Previous seasons of the long-running animated series are already available on Prime Video, but with the addition of these episodes, fans can enjoy more recent satire from Trey Parker and Matt Stone

January 3rd

James May: Our Man in Japan A member of the Grand Tour trio embarks on his own adventure, travels to see the iconic sights of Japan, taste dishes and meet some locals

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JzeSxx0LC4 (/ embed)

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper A new stand-up special from the comedian who investigates what it means to be a feminist in contemporary society.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbhPWxxz4fI (/ embed)

January 10th

Treadstone Jeremy Irvine takes the lead in this action drama, set in the same world as Jason Bourne’s film series

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceaN-1Hginc (/ embed)

January 17th

Rob Delaney: Jackie A stand-up special from the star and co-creator of Catastrophe, which launches exclusively on Prime Video

January 24

Star Trek: Picard In the latest Star Trek series, Patrick Stewart returns to the role of Captain Picard, whom he originally portrayed to the next generation in 1987

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvKBeOKvblI (/ embed)

February

February 17

Outlander: season 5 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to build their new lives together in pre-revolutionary America

February 21st

Hunters New drama series following a group of Nazi hunters who live in New York City in 1977 and want to prevent a fascist uprising

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYxTHcoRpNo (/ embed)

Coming soon

American Gods: season 3 Continuation of the fantasy adaptation of Neil Gaiman, in which an ex-convict is caught in a war between the old gods and the new gods

The Boys: season 2 This edgy new addition to the superhero genre received high praise when it debuted this year, making the second season one of Amazon’s most anticipated projects

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYnSEW4sXrk (/ embed)

Carnival Row Second season of the drama from the fantasy period with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne

Hanna: season 2 The high-concept thriller about a young girl who has been trained to kill comes back for a second season in 2020

Invincible The Walking Dead maker Robert Kirkman brings another of his popular comic books to the small screen, this time an animated superhero drama about 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits powers from his alien father

Modern Love: Season 2 This anthology series that explores romance in its many forms attracted some big Hollywood names for the first season, so expect more to pop up during its second run

HEN: Covenant A new series of horror anthologies dating back to 1953 for the first season. It is going to follow an African American couple who are moving to a completely white neighborhood and are confronted with evil forces, both real and supernatural

Truth seekers For this comedy series, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite about a few paranormal investigators after ghost sightings throughout the UK

Utopia An American remake of Channel 4’s high-concept drama series, starring Sasha Lane (Miseducation of Cameron Post) and Rainn Wilson (The US Office)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond New series that follows the first group of young people who grew up in a world that is flooded with zombies