Amazon Prime Video 2020 | Upcoming release dates for TV series

Due to the continued pressure from Netflix, NOW TV and soon from Disney +, the streaming service wars will worsen in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video starts the new year with Star Trek: Picard and Treadstone, while the new seasons of The Boys and Carnival Row are in the starting blocks.

Here are the main shows for Prime Video confirmed in 2020 …

January

January 1st

South Park: Season 22 Earlier seasons of the longstanding cartoon series are already available on Prime Video, but with these episodes fans can also enjoy a newer satire by Trey Parker and Matt Stone

January 3rd

James May: Our man in Japan A member of the Grand Tour Trio begins his own adventure and travels to Japan’s landmarks, tries the cuisine, and meets some locals

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JzeSxx0LC4 (/ embed)

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Sweater A new stand-up special by the comedian that examines what it means to be a feminist in today’s society.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbhPWxxz4fI (/ embed)

10. January

stepping stone Jeremy Irvine stars in this action drama, set in the same world as the Jason Bourne film series

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceaN-1Hginc (/ embed)

January 17th

Rob Delaney: Jackie A stand-up special by the star and co-designer of Catastrophe, which will be published exclusively on Prime Video

January 24th

Star Trek: Picard In the latest Star Trek series, Patrick Stewart returns to his role as Captain Picard, which he originally played in The Next Generation in 1987

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvKBeOKvblI (/ embed)

February

February 17th

Outlander: Season 5 Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to build their new lives together in pre-revolutionary America

21st of February

Hunter New drama series based on a gang of Nazi hunters who lived in New York City in 1977 and wanted to prevent a fascist uprising

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYxTHcoRpNo (/ embed)

Coming soon

American Gods: Season 3 Continuation of the fantasy adaptation by Neil Gaiman, in which an ex-convict is involved in a war between the old and the new gods

The boys: season 2 This nervous newcomer to the superhero genre caused a sensation when it debuted this year, making season two one of Amazon’s most anticipated projects

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYnSEW4sXrk (/ embed)

Carnival series Second season of the fantasy drama with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne

Hanna: Season 2 The high-profile thriller about a young girl who was trained to kill will be back in 2020 for a second season

Invincible Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman brings another of his popular comics to the screen. This time it’s an animated superhero drama about 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who inherits the powers of his extraterrestrial father

Modern Love: Season 2 This anthology series, which explores romance in all its forms, attracted some big Hollywood names for its first season. So expect that more will show up on the second pass

YOU: Confederation A new series of horror anthologies, the first season of which goes back to 1953. It will follow an Afro-American couple moving into a purely white neighborhood and facing malicious forces that are both real and supernatural

truth seeker Simon Pegg and Nick Frost meet for this comedy series about two paranormal investigators who have spotted ghosts across the UK

utopia An American remake of Channel 4’s high-profile drama series, starring Sasha Lane (Miseducation of Cameron Post) and Rainn Wilson (The US Office)

The Walking Dead: world beyond New series that follows the first group of young people who grew up in a world overwhelmed by zombies