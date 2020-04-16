Amazon Prime Minister Video The best TV shows you can WATCH NOW on Amazon UK

Like its rival Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has so much to scroll through that it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they do a great song and dance to their new series, such as the edge-hero drama The Boys, but there’s a lot more to offer here than what’s most popular.

So here’s a simple list of the best of Amazon Prime, including both the original productions and older shows you might have missed when they were first aired.

If you’re just getting started, read our Amazon Prime Guide, including how it works, how much it costs, and what types of things you can find on a streaming service.

You can also set yourself the task of looking at the best series and box sets of all time – check how many posters you have already seen among the top 100 box sets.

Last updated on April 16, 2020

Reasoned

Timothy Olyphant in legitimate language

Reasoned stars Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet) as US Vice President Marshall Raylan Giveni, whose policing style leads Old-West practices today. The series lasted six seasons and was loved by all television critics. Olyphant recently testified for his role in a fun scene in The Last Season of The Good Place, where Maya Rudolph’s almighty judge is a big fan of the show. Watch the Amazon Prime video

BrainDead

In the satirical comedy of the creators of the film “Good Woman”, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (birds of prey) celebrates the race of insects of alien species that eat the brains of American politicians. If mistakes grow both physically and politically, two people with opposing beliefs must do to save the planet. It’s a weird concept, but the implementation is superb, with a script that conceals big laughter and is equally tense. Not to mention, there is brilliant chemistry between Winstead and co-star Aaron Tweed (Les Miserables), but also memorable twists from Tony Shalhoub (Monk) and Broadway actress Jan Maxwell. Watch BrainDead’s Amazon Prime video

Boys

Seven is a corrupt super team in Prime Video’s The Boys world

Based on the Garth Ennis comic of the same name, The Boys takes on a well-worn genre and turns it on its head. In the dark comic version of a typical superhero team, there are Seven corrupt and morally deplorable gangs of tyrants who are considered heroes for only a few seriously good marketing and twisted experts. A group of vigilant people take them down by the Ragtag, avoiding being caught up in the allegory of a hugely powerful and unstable Superman: Homelander (Anthony Starr, Banshee). RaadioTimes.com gave the series a strong overview, calling it a “viciously fun superhero satire”. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Streaming services you might like …

The future man

Josh Hutcherson’s stars in The Future

Hunger star Josh Hutcherson takes the title role in this game comedy from the creator of Misfits. This is clearly a fierce story of a subcooling with a classic story that calls for something extraordinary. Josh Futturman is a low-powered player who does little in addition to his favorite video game. But if two characters in the game show up looking for him, he must follow them to avoid a disastrous future. The third season has just arrived in a drink-friendly box set… Watch the Future Man Amazon Prime video

Stories about the loop

If you need an exciting new science fiction show, look for the story Tales from the Loop. The series is inspired by Simon Stålenhag’s art book and examines the eyes of people living above the Loop, a machine built to unleash the mysteries of the universe. Its main goal is to make science fiction a reality … but can the team handle it? Now watch the Amazon Prime Minister video stories Tales from the Loop.

Making a cut

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum on Amazon magazine Making The Cut

Runway stars Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum reunite in this brand new competition, where 12 new and future designers face a number of challenges, hoping to win a million-dollar prize and the opportunity to open their own clothing brand. If you are interested in the fashion business, you should check out this new series that airs weekly on Prime Video. Watch the Amazon Prime video clip “Cut The Cut”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Collected stories about vampire killing superhero Buffy can now be viewed on Amazon Prime Video. This series comes from Joss Whedon, who would write and direct Marvel Avengers and his successor Age of Ultron and stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in a career-determining world. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is full of witty whispers, heartfelt moments and of course lots of action. If you missed this hugely influential show when it first aired, it’s the perfect excess material for watches. Watch the Amazon Prime video

US office

John Krasinski as Jim Halpert in the US office

This US remake of the British sitcom beloved by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant was able to justify its existence with well-drawn characters such as Steve Carrell’s painfully clumsy boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s lovely paper salesman Jim Halpert and eccentric antagonist Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn. Wilson. It lasted a little longer than it should have, but the golden years (Seasons 2-5) are necessary for tasting here. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan lead this occasional traveling romance from a World War II nurse who is transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she has a relationship with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser. Weekly Prime Video adds episodes of the brand new fifth season … Watch the Outlander in the Amazon Prime video

Bates Motel

Freddie Highmore plays Nornes Bates at the Bates Motel

When the news about Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho came from a series of short stories, fans were understandably worried about the idea. Fortunately, the story of Bates Motel turned out to be a great new twist, with truly exciting and heartbreaking moments during its five seasons. With Vera Farm (The Conjuring) and Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) starring in the lead roles. Watch Bates Motel’s Amazon Prime video

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart Jean-Luc Picardina Star Trekis: Picard CBS

Patrick Stewart returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played in the beloved sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation. After his last appearance more than ten years later, he retires from Starfleet until a young woman finds him who needs his help… Watch Star Trek: Picard on the Amazon Prime video

Community

The company consists of Donald Glover, Ken Jeong and Alison Brie

Before Donald Glover was a mesmerizing global superstar today, he played Troy Barnes at a cult meeting with Rick and Morty’s creator Dan Harmon. The series, which focuses on a bunch of miscalculations of varying ages at Colorado Community College, is full of a kind of unearthly, whipped-up humor that would later define Harmoni’s beloved comic. It also made stars Alison Brie, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale… Watch the community in an Amazon Prime video

Americans

American star Keri Russell will take part in a series event

In the early 1980s, the story of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, the couple who are actually active Russian spies, in Washington DC, ended in widespread critical acclaim in the United States last year. It is the exact balance between a detailed marital drama and a spy with a razor, anchored by the incredible performances of Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. In the golden age of television, it seems that the Americans flew somewhat under the radar, but this gem of the series is the largest of our time. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Futurama

Futurams votes include Billy West and Katey Sagal

Matt Groening’s second TV series – set in 3,000 and following a functional, interplanetary delivery team – ran a challenging 14-year run that included canceling, getting four straight to DVD and reviving the comedy. Central. Nevertheless, many argue that it is better than The Simpsons … Watch the Amazon Prime video

New girl

Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield in The New Girl

This beloved sitcom star, Zooey Deschanel (500 Summer Summer), is a curious elementary school teacher who moves under the direction of Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) to the patriarch of three boyfriends. Unusual dynamic and likeable characters bring great comedy moments throughout the long playing time, featuring several notable guest stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Megan Fox and Linda Cardellini. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Mr. Robot

Rami Malek in Mr. Robot

The latest in a series of excitingly innovative drama takes on the late stages of capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Academy Award winner Rami Malek) trying to break the system is often thought-provoking and always visually bold. Every Monday, new season-ending episodes arrive. Watch Mr. Robot in the Amazon Prime video

Good Omens

David Tennant heas Omensis

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchet’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about the devil and angel (playing in this iteration of David Kennant and Michael Sheen) who come together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s wrapped in characters – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as the voices of God and the devil – and we’d rather like it. Watch the good omens in the Amazon Prime video

Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam Maisel in “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan’s award-winning and heart-raising performance easily makes it one of Amazon’s most accomplished original series. It also has a festive feel, from the musical styles of New York’s 50s Broadway to the fiery humor at the heart of every scene. The third season recently received more critical acclaim. Watch the wonderful Mrs. Maisel in the Amazon Prime video

Vikings

Actors at Amazon Prime Vikings include Travis Fimmel

This description of Viking life is not always historically accurate, but has nevertheless fascinated viewers with its ancient activities and drama. The series adapts the story of Norwegian legend Ragnar Lothbrok, starring Travis Fimmel (Warcraft). New end-of-season episodes arrive every week, with lots of shocking twists and turns … Watch the Viking in the Amazon Prime video

Freaks and geeks

This short comedy series by Judd Apatow launched the careers of several huge comedy stars, including Jason Segel, James Franco, Seth Rogen and Linda Cardellin. Although it never found a large enough audience to continue, critics loved the fair and genuine portrayal of teenage life on the show. Watch Freak and Geek’s Amazon Prime video

At intervals

Frequent collaborators Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost combine Jessica Hynes in this comedy series with about two people who are a professional couple to secure the apartment. For decades since its airing, the show has been a passionate base of cult fans, and anyone who lived through the trio’s so-called Cornetto trilogy – Shaun of the Fallen, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End – should find that the show suits their tastes exactly. Watch the Amazon Prime Video tab

Soos asi

Crystal Reed and Henderson Wade in DC and the Amazon Swamp Thing

This science fiction horror series is based on the cult favorite DC cartoon character Swamp Thing – a mysterious creature living in the salt marshes of Louisiana. This adaptation marks Crystal Reed (the teenage wolf) as Dr. Abby Arcane, a scientist who studies what he thinks is a deadly virus, but which turns out to be something even more frightening. Although sometimes to blame for the same melody drama found in most DC shows, the game has a lot of interesting fantasy ideas, not to mention some practical effect falling on the jaw, similar to John Carpenter’s The Thing. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Bob’s burgers

When critics were initially mixed with the burgers of the animated film Bob’s Burgers, the series has taken a step forward and earned arrogant praise in ten seasons, often referred to as one of the best telecoms on television. The series follows the Belcher family as they run a small burger restaurant and deal with the challenges that life throws at them on the road. Watch Bob’s burgers in an Amazon Prime video

The last man on earth

The stars of Will Forte (30 rocks) answered by Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers) in this comedy series tell exactly what the title says: The Last Man on Earth. For humanity to survive, two strangers who have nothing in common must work together. Watch the last person on earth in an Amazon Prime video

Great voyage: sailors

”Alt =” Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May map their journey (1) ”classes =” ”)” alt = ”Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May map their journey (1)“ classes = ””) ”Alt = ”Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May map their journey (1)” classes = ””) ”alt =” Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May map their journey (1) “classes =” ”)” Alt = ” Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May map out their journey (1) “classes =” ”) Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond on the Grand Tour: Seamen Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May can go into the water for this full-length episode in their Amazon series. Everyone can take a boat trip of their choice through Cambodia and Vietnam along the dangerous Mekong Delta. This is the first in a special offer series, the next should take place sometime in 2020. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Unoneone

Rosa Salazar plays the lead role in Amazon Prime’s Undone from Raphael Bob-Waksberg

In this visually striking animation series, Rosa Salazar celebrates a woman who finds that she has a new relationship with time over a near-death experience. Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Netflix creator Bojack Horseman, received critical acclaim for Undone’s debut and was recently extended for a second season. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Firefly

Although it lasted only one season, Firefly has an extremely passionate fan base that has kept it alive in the form of a spin-off film and several graphic novels. The series comes from Joss Whedon (Avengers Assemble) and stars Nathan Fillion as the spaceship captain, whose crew takes on it to protect the young girl on the run. Watch the Amazon Prime video

A man high in the castle

Rufus Sewell in Prime Video “Man High in the Castle”

This series plays with the biggest question of the 20th century, “What will happen?” What would have happened if Germany had won World War II? This is the devilish complexity of a counterfactual series based on Philip K Dick’s novel, which runs counter to a simple premise. The fourth and final season is now available for streaming. Watch the Amazon Prime video

These are us

Sterling K. Brown as Randall

This warm comedy drama has triggered a storm in the United States and for good reason: the series tells the emotional story of three siblings and their parents, jumping back and forth from childhood in the 1980s to their present adulthood. The impressive cast is directed by Milo Ventimiglia (heroes), Mandy Moore (47 meters down) and Sterling K Brown (The People v OJ Simpson). Watch the Amazon Prime video

Extension

Extension

This science fiction series is set for hundreds of years into the future, where humanity has scattered throughout the solar system. Thomas Jane plays a police detective tasked with finding a missing woman, only to find himself in a much bigger conspiracy. After canceling the original Syfy network, The Expanse chose Amazon for the fourth season of this year to the delight of its many fans. Watch the Amazon Prime video

James May: Our man in Japan

James May flew to Heathrow Airport to film Prime Video Our Man in Japan

The host of the Grand Tour gets a solo adventure for this documentary series, during which he travels around Japan, seeing the sights, trying the cuisine and meeting the local people. Highlights include the Kanamara Matsuri Penis Festival, which takes place every spring in Kawasaki. Our man in Japan effectively demonstrates James May’s true passion and excitement for the country’s rich culture. Watch James May: Our Man in Japan via Amazon Prime Video

Flea

Phoebe Waller’s bridge in Fleabag

This lively comedy stormed critics throughout the two series, making its creator and lead Phoebe Waller-Bridge a global star. Fleabag tells the story of a young woman living in London and her dirty relationships with those around her, especially her sister Claire (played by Sian Clifford). The series won virtually all the awards for which it was nominated, delighting with its risky sense of humor before breaking its heart at the end of it. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Chuck

Shazam’s star Zachary Levi celebrates in this exciting series a computer gig that becomes a spy after accidentally downloading his brain’s secrets from the government. Watch Chuck in the Amazon Prime video

Modern love

Anne Hathaway and Gary Carr in modern love

This starless series tells a different love story in each episode, each inspired by true stories published in a popular New York Times column that shares this title. Talented bands include Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s 8), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag). Watch the Amazon Prime video

New Amsterdam

This hospital-themed drama is inspired by the actual experience of the American Director of Medicine, starring Dr. Ryan Eggold (blacklist), who aims to reform the practices of an aging institution to ensure that patients’ needs are prioritized. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Walking dead

Andrew Lincoln plays Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead

Once one of the most popular shows on TV, The Walking Dead is now his former self zombie as he tries out his eleventh series (updated next year). But it was once exciting, Andrew Lincoln led a fine survival after the zombie apocalypse. A few soap turns during the first few seasons made you watch TV – and one to eight seasons you can catch up. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Mark

Peter Serafinowicz at Amazon Prime’s The Tick

The Tick is a superhero comedy based on the comic of the same name, which marks Peter Serafinowicz as a powerful vigilant who teams up with the awkward Arthur Everest to fight a dangerous criminal underworld. Although it lasted only two seasons, The Tick was well received by critics and has a passionate fan base. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Parks and leisure

Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson and Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope Ben Cohen / NBC / NBCU photobank

One of the warmest, most cozy TV commercials that our screens have been in love since the turn of the millennium. Originally created as an adjunct to the U.S. office, The Drama by Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place, focused on Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), a benevolent politician in a fictional town in Pawnee, Illinois. It launched the careers of Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza along the way … Watch the Amazon Prime video

Preacher

Dominic Cooper as preacher Jesse Custer and Ruth Negga Tulip O’Hare AMC

Marvel’s Agent Carter star Dominic Cooper plays the troubled Texas priest Jesse Custer, who discovers that God has given up his responsibilities and seeks Him. The preacher packs up some seriously flashy humor, brutal fighting scenes, and truly memorable appearances by Ruth Negga (SHIELD Agents) and Joe Gilgun (Misfits). Watch the Amazon Prime video

Getting home

Julia Roberts on the Amazon Primes website

Delicious Robot’s Sam Esmail’s moody and horrible psychological thriller series and much like that era: a web-based TV series run by a movie star and adapted from a podcast. Julia Roberts celebrates social worker Heidi, who is involved in a shady program designed to help military veterans return to society. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Forever

Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph forever

Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph run this series of boring couples in a pleasant, mixed bag that reveals much bigger intentions at the end of the second episode (so to speak, if the first part doesn’t excite you, the rest of the series can). Watch the Amazon Prime video

The house

When Britain did not pay attention, America discovered that Hugh Laurie was a brilliant dramatic actor. For a time, House was one of the most popular shows in the world, exciting viewers with its central performance and clever medical events. The medical drama, which has been exposed to all eight seasons, is available for streaming. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Disaster

Sharon Horgan stars in Channel 4 in the comedy Disaster

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney write together about this comedy about a vacation that causes an unplanned pregnancy and all the drops that come with it. All three seasons are available for streaming – and since the fourth is a debut in the new year, it’s a good time to catch up. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Avatar: The last airline

This animated hit by Nickelodeon follows a young Airbender named Aang, the last in a line of supernaturally talented people with the ability to manipulate elements. Avatar: The latest Airbender was adapted by director M. Night Shyamalan into a really terrible live-action movie, but don’t let it get you down. This basic material is a rock plant and has a sophisticated storytelling that is suitable for all ages. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Carnival line

Cara Delevigne and Orlando Bloom at Carnival Row

This large budget series is set in a Victorian fantasy world where people live restlessly with mythological creatures. Against this dramatic backdrop, human detectives (Orlando Bloom) and refugee faerie (Cara Delevingne) begin a romance as they investigate a series of horrific murders. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Ripper Street

Proof that there can be life after cancellation. When BBC One unveiled the crime thriller of that period prematurely, Amazon picked up a police baton. The fifth and final series is now available in the streaming service. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Night leader

Tom Hiddleston BBC drama The Night Manager

Laurie vs Hiddleston in this BAFTA-winning adaptation of the novel of the same name by John Le Carre. Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) takes some time out of his nightlife to take on the infamous arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Watch the Amazon Prime video

Autumn

All three series of this brilliant BBC thriller, starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, are available for streaming, telling a complete and overwhelming story. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Red oak

Craig Roberts in the Amazon Prime Video series Red Oaks

The sharp age comedy, starring the upcoming British star Craig Roberts, the 80s set Red Oaks, was the 2014 Amazon pilot season. After three seasons in 2017, it is still one of the hidden gems of the service. Watch the Amazon Prime video

X files

A cult film with the most recognizable theme song in TV history. All ten seasons of the Mulder and Scully ground investigations (including the 2016 restart) are currently available for viewing. Watch the Amazon Prime video

***

Do you want a movie? Check out our guide to the best movies to watch through Amazon Prime Video