Amazon ponders #BeforeAlexa in Super Bowl Teaser Ads - Adweek for a while

When it comes to these teasers, Amazon relies on a well-known game book to return to the Super Bowl: famous people are united with its digital assistant Alexa.

In the videos released on Friday, comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, use their Echo Show device to duel the temperature in their house and put wine in their shopping carts – which includes make-up up remover, cardboard boxes and vitamins, for the super fans Ellen and Portia among you – and asked: “What did people do before Alexa?” with the hashtag #BeforeAlexa.

The landing page on Amazon gives references to homing pigeons, but otherwise details, including the length of the display, when it will be broadcast, and which agency worked on it are sparse. Lucky Generals and Amazon’s internal creative team were behind the platform’s last two Super Bowl seats, but Lucky Generals did not respond to a request for comments.

Amazon did not respond either. Given the expected increase in voice commerce this year, however, it is logical that the platform will introduce Alexa and Echo devices to an audience of 100 million viewers.

It’s a 2016 theme and actor Alec Baldwin, whose #BaldwinBowl presented the Echo – and rapper Missy Elliott – in Super Bowl 50.

In 2018, Amazon imagined what would happen if Alexa lost her voice. Fortunately, celebrities like Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins were able to get in touch. Last year, Amazon then focused on what was probably the fictional Amazon beta test program and showed us why some devices should not be able to speak. (Harrison Ford learned it the hard way.)

On Friday, DeGeneres shared a teaser with its 79.4 million Twitter followers to help Amazon get the word out:

Portia and I are in a Super Bowl commercial! Don’t miss the big game to find out what we all did. #BeforeAlexa #ThanksSponsor pic.twitter.com/RQpHTMogfn

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 24, 2020